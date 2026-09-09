Voting is underway for local body elections in six municipalities of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district. The polling process has remained peaceful, with the administration ensuring smooth conduct. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also cast his vote.

Voting for local body elections is underway in six municipalities of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, with voters turning up at polling stations since the morning to exercise their franchise. The polling process has so far remained peaceful, with the district administration and police keeping a close watch on arrangements.

Polling is being held in the municipalities of Pipar City, Bilara, Bhopalgarh, Mathania, Tinwari and Balesar. Voters have been reaching polling stations since early morning and participating in the electoral process with enthusiasm. The district administration has made arrangements for the smooth conduct of polling and is continuously monitoring the situation at different polling centres.

Jodhpur District Collector Alok Ranjan is also taking regular feedback from officials regarding the polling process and arrangements on the ground.

Contest in Mathania

Mathania municipality is witnessing a significant electoral contest. A total of 14,310 voters are eligible to cast their votes in the municipality. Elections are being held across all 25 wards, where 80 candidates are in the fray.

Voters in Mathania were seen arriving at polling centres from the morning to cast their ballots in favour of their preferred candidates. The administration has been focusing on ensuring that voters can exercise their franchise without disruption.

Security arrangements have also been strengthened at polling stations and in surrounding areas. Police personnel and officers are maintaining a presence around the polling centres and keeping a close watch on the situation to ensure that polling remains peaceful and fair. The administration has appealed to eligible voters to come forward and participate in the election in large numbers.

Union Minister Casts Vote

Earlier today, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal cast his vote, reaching his designated polling station at the Government Upper Primary School in Kishmidesar, part number 210. Meghwal was seen standing in a queue at the polling station and waiting for his turn to cast his vote, like other voters.

Before casting his vote, the Union minister said participating in the democratic process is both a right and a responsibility of every citizen. He said he was taking part in the “festival of democracy” by following the complete voting process. “I am participating in the festival of democracy and following the entire process. Voting is our democratic right, and all voters should exercise their right,” Meghwal said.

The second phase of voting will take place on September 11. (ANI)