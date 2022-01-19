  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India records 2,82,970 new COVID cases, daily positivity rate surges to 15.13%

    So far, the government has identified 8,961 instances of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. According to the health ministry, there has been a 0.79 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Tuesday.

    India records 282970 new COVID cases daily positivity rate surges to 15 dot 13 per cent
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 10:16 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 2,82,970 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with a daily positivity rate of 15.13 per cent. There are 2,369 more new infections than yesterday. On Tuesday, India recorded a total of 2,38,018 new COVID-19 cases. With additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 3,79,01,241, with 18,31,000 active instances. Active cases make up 4.83 per cent of all cases.

    So far, the government has identified 8,961 instances of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. According to the health ministry, there has been a 0.79 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Tuesday.

    The daily positivity rate is 15.13%, while the weekly positivity rate is 15.53%. In the meantime, the country's recovery rate is 93.88 per cent. Karnataka had the most instances, with 41,457, followed by Maharashtra with 39,207, Kerala with 28,481 cases, Tamil Nadu with 23,888 cases and Gujarat with 17,119.

    Also Read | Delhi, Mumbai record dip in COVID-19 cases; Bengaluru reports sharp rise

    According to the ministry, 1,88,157 persons recovered from the virus in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 3,55,83,039. In addition, 441 additional COVID-related fatalities occurred in the country in the past 24 hours. So far, 4,87,202 individuals have died as a result of the virus. So far, 70.74 crore samples have been analysed, with 18,69,642 samples checked in the previous 24 hours. In terms of COVID-19 immunisation, 1,58,88,47,554 vaccine doses have been administered so far as part of the countrywide vaccination push, with 76,35,229 doses provided in the previous 24 hours.

    Also Read | Amid coronavirus cases spike, Centre directs states to immediately ‘enhance testing’

    With India seeing a large increase in coronavirus infections because to the extremely infectious Omicron strain, the Ministry of Health has directed all states and union territories (UTs) to quickly increase Covid-19 testing in several states and union territories. Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, requested the responsible authorities in a letter sent to all states and union territories to improve testing so that the pandemic's progress can be tracked effectively. The official emphasised that improved testing will also aid in the implementation of urgent citizen-centric activities.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2022, 10:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav set to join BJP - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav set to join BJP

    UP Election 2022 Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest polls says source gcw

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest polls, says source

    Fugitive liquor businessman Vijay Mallya faces eviction from London house gcw

    Fugitive liquor businessman Vijay Mallya faces eviction from London house

    Goa Election 2022 Arvind Kejriwal to announce Aam Aadmi Party CM candidate on Wednesday gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal to announce Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate on Wednesday

    Punjab Election 2022 Exclusive: AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann speaks to Asianet News

    Punjab Election 2022 Exclusive: AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann reveals his real agenda

    Recent Stories

    Tourism numbers not likely to return to pre pandemic levels till 2024 predicts World Tourism Organisation gcw

    Tourism numbers not likely to return to pre-pandemic levels till 2024, predicts World Tourism Organisation

    UP Election 2022: Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav set to join BJP - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav set to join BJP

    wildlife 7 reasons that made 'Collarwali' truly special drb

    7 reasons why 'Collarwali' was one of her kind

    UP Election 2022 Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest polls says source gcw

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest polls, says source

    Fugitive liquor businessman Vijay Mallya faces eviction from London house gcw

    Fugitive liquor businessman Vijay Mallya faces eviction from London house

    Recent Videos

    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)

    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)

    Video Icon
    tennis Australian Open 2022 Lets go screams Andy Murray as he clinches 1st win at Melbourne Park since 2017

    Australian Open 2022: 'Let's go!' screams Andy Murray as he clinches 1st win at Melbourne Park since 2017

    Video Icon
    Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army rescues 30 civilians after avalanche hits Tangdhar (WATCH)

    Jammu and Kashmir: Army rescues 30 civilians after avalanche hits Tangdhar (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 BSF daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath WATCH

    Republic Day 2022: BSF's daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    Video Icon