India records 2,82,970 new COVID cases, daily positivity rate surges to 15.13%

So far, the government has identified 8,961 instances of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. According to the health ministry, there has been a 0.79 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 2,82,970 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with a daily positivity rate of 15.13 per cent. There are 2,369 more new infections than yesterday. On Tuesday, India recorded a total of 2,38,018 new COVID-19 cases. With additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 3,79,01,241, with 18,31,000 active instances. Active cases make up 4.83 per cent of all cases.

The daily positivity rate is 15.13%, while the weekly positivity rate is 15.53%. In the meantime, the country's recovery rate is 93.88 per cent. Karnataka had the most instances, with 41,457, followed by Maharashtra with 39,207, Kerala with 28,481 cases, Tamil Nadu with 23,888 cases and Gujarat with 17,119.

According to the ministry, 1,88,157 persons recovered from the virus in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 3,55,83,039. In addition, 441 additional COVID-related fatalities occurred in the country in the past 24 hours. So far, 4,87,202 individuals have died as a result of the virus. So far, 70.74 crore samples have been analysed, with 18,69,642 samples checked in the previous 24 hours. In terms of COVID-19 immunisation, 1,58,88,47,554 vaccine doses have been administered so far as part of the countrywide vaccination push, with 76,35,229 doses provided in the previous 24 hours.

With India seeing a large increase in coronavirus infections because to the extremely infectious Omicron strain, the Ministry of Health has directed all states and union territories (UTs) to quickly increase Covid-19 testing in several states and union territories. Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, requested the responsible authorities in a letter sent to all states and union territories to improve testing so that the pandemic's progress can be tracked effectively. The official emphasised that improved testing will also aid in the implementation of urgent citizen-centric activities.