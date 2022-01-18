  • Facebook
    Delhi, Mumbai record dip in COVID-19 cases; Bengaluru reports sharp rise

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 9:34 PM IST
    Though India as a whole has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai and Delhi have been recording a dip in Covid-19 cases for the last four to five days, which some experts point out as a decline in the Omicron wave.

    However, states in Karnataka and Telangana have been reporting a spike in Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

    India’s national capital Delhi on Tuesday reported 11,684 new Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Delhi Health Bulletin, active cases are 78,112 and the positivity rate stood at 22.47 per cent, which is 5.52 per cent less than yesterday.

    After dropping for five days in a row, daily coronavirus cases marginally rose to 6,149 in Mumbai on Tuesday, while seven more patients succumbed to the infection and 12,810 others recovered, the city civic body said. The new cases rose by 193 from a day ago, but fatalities dropped by five.

    Kerala today recorded 28,481 new Covid-19 cases and the total positivity rate surged to 35.27 per cent in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin. It stated that 39 new deaths due to the infection have also been reported, taking the toll to 51,026 in the state.

    Karnataka on Tuesday saw a major spike in cases with 41,457 new infections reported. The Bengaluru city saw a surge in Covid-19 cases as it reported 25,595 cases today. Active cases count in the city is over 1,78,000 and number of deaths due to the infection was seven. The positivity rate in Karnataka stood at 22.30 per cent.

    Telangana recorded 2,983 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 7,14,639 while the death toll rose to 4,062 with two more fatalities. Telangana had recorded 2,447 new Covid-19 cases on Monday.

    Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said over 50 per cent of youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 9:34 PM IST
