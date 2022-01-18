  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid coronavirus cases spike, Centre directs states to immediately ‘enhance testing’

    “All those who are symptomatic must be tested. All at-risk contacts of laboratory confirmed cases must also be tested," said Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary at the Health Ministry.
     

    Amid coronavirus cases spike, Centre directs states to immediately enhance testing-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 6:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    With India witnessing a massive spike in coronavirus cases driven by the highly-contagious Omicron variant, the Ministry of Health has asked all states and Union Territories (UTs) to immediately ramp up Covid-19 testing in many states and union territories.

    In a letter written to all states and union territories, Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Arti Ahuja asked the concerned authorities to enhance testing so that an effective track of spread of the pandemic can be kept. The official stressed that enhanced testing would also help in taking immediate citizen-centric actions.

    “In order to ensure that an effective track of the spread of the pandemic is kept and also immediate citizen centric action is initiated, it is incumbent upon all states/UTs to enhance testing,” Ahuja said in the letter.

    “All those who are symptomatic must be tested. All at-risk contacts of laboratory confirmed cases must also be tested," said Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary at the Health Ministry.

    The official reiterated that testing continues to remain the backbone of the broad framework of pandemic management in the context of Omicron, as stated in earlier letters from the ministry.

    “However, it is seen from the data available on the ICMR portal that testing has declined in many states and union territories,” she wrote.

    She said identification of new clusters and new hotspots of infection can in turn facilitate immediate action for containment such as setting up of containment zones, contact tracing, quarantining, isolation and follow up. This can enable the state and district administration to curb the spread of infection.

    “Ensuring reduction in mortality and morbidity. Progression of disease to a severe category can be averted by strategic testing of those who are at high risk and more vulnerable as well as in areas where the spread is likely to be higher,” the secretary said.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 6:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Republic Day 2022 No chief guest from Central Asian countries due to COVID surge gcw

    Republic Day 2022: No chief guest from Central Asian countries due to COVID surge

    Goa Election 2022: Turncoat Michael Lobo to contest from Calangute as Congress releases 3rd list of candidates-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: Turncoat Michael Lobo to contest from Calangute as Congress releases 3rd list of candidates

    UP Election 2022: Azad Samaj Party to contest solo after ruling out alliance with SP; talks on with Congress-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Azad Samaj Party to contest solo after ruling out alliance with SP; talks on with Congress

    Republic Day 2022: Rajpath parade timings schedule highlights tableau and drone swarming

    Republic Day 2022: 8000-cap on parade audience, 21 tableaux, drone swarming over Rajpath

    Bombay HC commutes death penalty awarded to Kolhapur sisters convicted for killing 9 children-dnm

    Bombay HC commutes death penalty awarded to Kolhapur sisters convicted for killing 9 children

    Recent Stories

    Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her floral bikini see pics drb

    Janhvi Kapoor’s flaunts her floral bikini; see pics

    Suriya Jai Bhim at Oscars Tamil film achieves another milestone RCB

    Suriya’s Jai Bhim at Oscars? Tamil film achieves another milestone; fans go gaga

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman slams UPA govt over Antrix-Devas deal after SC ruling, dubs it Fraud against India-dnm

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman slams UPA govt over Antrix-Devas deal after SC ruling, dubs it ‘Fraud against India’

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Sachin Tendulkar's breeze to Shaun Pollock's rattles - Here are the ODI numbers and stats-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Tendulkar's breeze to Pollock's rattles - Here are the ODI numbers and stats

    High Court extends Bikram Majithia interim anticipatory bail till January 24 - ADT

    High Court extends Bikram Majithia interim anticipatory bail till January 24

    Recent Videos

    Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army rescues 30 civilians after avalanche hits Tangdhar (WATCH)

    Jammu and Kashmir: Army rescues 30 civilians after avalanche hits Tangdhar (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 BSF daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath WATCH

    Republic Day 2022: BSF's daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Do not lose hope AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann first words watch

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Do not lose hope' - AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann's first words (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022: After ED raids on CM Channi's nephew, Congress says not afraid of usual BJP tactics

    Punjab Election 2022: After ED raids on CM Channi's nephew, Congress says not afraid of usual BJP tactics

    Video Icon