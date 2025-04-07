user
Apr 7, 2025, 9:26 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on April 7: BREAKING: Kunal Kamra goes to Bombay HC seeking quashing of FIR over Shinde 'Gaddar' comment

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.
 

9:27 AM IST

BREAKING: Kunal Kamra goes to Bombay HC seeking quashing of FIR over Shinde 'Gaddar' comment

Kunal Kamra has approached the Bombay High Court with a plea against FIR registered by Mumbai Police for cracking an allegedly objectionable joke on Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a stand-up comedy show.

9:18 AM IST

Karnataka HORROR! Teen tied to tree, red ants placed inside undergarments over theft allegations, 'misconduct'

Police apprehended nine individuals who allegedly subjected a 17-year-old boy to severe abuse, including forcibly removing his clothes, assaulting him, and placing red ants in his undergarments. 

8:38 AM IST

Kerala: RSS ganageetham at temple event triggers row in Kollam; Congress demands action

RSS prayer song at TDB-run temple in Kerala's Kollam triggered controversy; Congress demands action as police probe flag display during the temple festival.

8:37 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi leaves for Bihar to join Kanhaiya Kumar’s ‘Palayan Roko Naukri Do’ Yatra in Begusarai

Rahul Gandhi heads to Bihar to join Kanhaiya Kumar’s 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' Yatra in Begusarai. He will address a public meeting later in Patna.

