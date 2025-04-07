user
WWE: 4 Superstars who could replace injured Kevin Owens and face Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 41

With Owens sidelined for several months due to a neck injury requiring surgery, WWE must fill his void at Wrestlemania 41. Let's look at few options.

Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 7:47 PM IST

Kevin Owens' injury news came as a shock to the WWE universe. The highly anticipated WrestleMania 41 match against Randy Orton is now off, leaving WWE scrambling to find a replacement opponent.

Even though not ideal, here are few replacements for Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania. 

Rusev

Rusev's reported signing with WWE sets the stage for a potential return to TV. A match against Orton would be an excellent way to restart his WWE journey, even if it means taking a loss.


Aleister Black
Black's mysterious return, hinted at through cryptic vignettes, presents a compelling option. His dark persona could create a unique dynamic with Orton, offering a fresh angle for WrestleMania. WWE could capitalize on their shared history from a previous era.
 

Solo Sikoa
Sikoa's intense history with Orton on SmackDown makes him an ideal candidate. His lack of involvement in WrestleMania plans creates an opportunity for a timely integration into the event.

Nick Aldis

After this match with Kevin Owens got cancelled, Orton's frustration was visible and he delivered an RKO to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis upon learning the news.

He hasn't wrestled for 18 months and is an authority figure at WWE but Aldis is still in great and can take part in the competition given the recent history with Orton.

