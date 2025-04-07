user
Evaluation of AI large language model applications in final stage: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the evaluation of AI large language model (LLM) applications is in its final stage. The government is preparing to award funding to selected LLM model teams under the AI Mission, highlighting the widespread adoption of AI technology across various sectors in India.

ANI |Published: Apr 7, 2025, 8:08 PM IST

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The evaluation of AI large language model (LLM) applications is in its final stage, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday. The minister said the government will be in a position to award the first few LLM model teams, which will subsequently start receiving funding under the artificial intelligence (AI) Mission.

"A large number of industries have started creating AI applications and many of them have been recognised by the AI mission," Vaishnaw told reporters on Monday.

"We see huge adoption of AI technology by industries. My interaction with education, healthcare and industrial organisations shows that people are adapting AI in a very big way for multiple uses. So that's a very positive thing, and that also means we will be able to get the most productive advantage out of this AI revolution," he added.

In February this year, Vaishnaw had said that India would have its first foundational Artificial Intelligence model in a maximum of 10 months.

Aim to host open-source model

The government is aiming to host an open-source model like some other countries have done. India approved the AI mission last year with an allocation of over Rs 10,000 crore.

India is rapidly building a strong AI computing and semiconductor infrastructure to support its growing digital economy.

A key focus of this mission is the development of a high-end common computing facility equipped with 18,693 Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), making it one of the most extensive AI compute infrastructures globally.

"After the first 14000 GPUs that we got as a part of the AI mission, the empanelment process for the second tranch is on and we are getting equally good response for the second tranch also which means that our startup community, our AI researchers will get a very large GPU compute facility in coming days," Vaishnaw said. (ANI)

