J-K: Police attach property worth Rs 1 cr of notorious drug peddler in major crackdown in Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), April 7 (ANI): In a major action against drug trafficking, Anantnag Police have attached the property of a notorious drug peddler under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, further intensifying its crackdown on the drug menace in the district.

According to a release, a double-storied residential house built over five marlas of land and owned by Peer Iftikar Hussain, resident of Hutmurah, Mattan, has been attached under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act. The action, taken by Police Station Mattan in connection with FIR No. 103/2024, involves property valued at approximately Rs 1 crore.

The release notes that this step is part of the continued efforts of Anantnag Police to root out the drug trade and dismantle networks enabling such illegal activities.

As per the release, the District Police Anantnag remains steadfast in its resolve to take tough and lawful action against all individuals involved in drug trafficking. Citizens are once again urged to report any drug-related information or suspicious activities in their areas. All inputs will be treated with complete confidentiality and acted upon promptly.

Meanwhile, as part of its ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking, the Anantnag Police in Jammu and Kashmir, on March 21, attached properties worth Rs 75 lakh belonging to two notorious drug peddlers under the provisions of NDPS Act.

According to a release, acting under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, the police attached a cement-concreted plinth along with one kanal of land belonging to Tariq Ahmad Lone, son of Mohd Maqbool Lone, a resident of Satkipora. The property, valued at approximately Rs 60 lakh, was identified as illegally acquired through drug trafficking. The accused is involved in FIR No. 48/2019 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Srigufwara. (ANI)

