Defence Ministry inks contract with BEL for IAF's Mi-17V5 EW Suites

The Defence Ministry signed a Rs 2,385 crore contract with BEL to equip IAF’s Mi-17 V5 helicopters with indigenous Electronic Warfare suites, enhancing survivability in hostile environments using radar and missile threat detection systems.

Anish Kumar
Anish Kumar
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 6:25 PM IST

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Monday inked a deal with Bengaluru-based Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of Electronic Warfare (EW) Suites and aircraft modification kits as well as their installation on Mi-17 V5 helicopters, along with associated equipment, for the Indian Air Force at an overall cost of Rs 2,385.36 crore. 

However, the ministry did not disclose the number of EW suites.

On the contract signing occasion, defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh was also present. The contract was signed under Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category.

This state-of-the-art EW Suite will considerably enhance operational survivability of the helicopters in hostile environment. 

The ministry said that the majority of sub-assemblies and parts will be sourced from indigenous manufactures. 

“The project will boost and encourage active participation of Indian electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs.”

“The Suite for Mi-17 V5 is a significant leap forward in developing indigenous EW capabilities.”

Mi-17 V5, a medium-lift multirole helicopter platform, will be equipped with the electronic warfare (EW) suites comprising Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS) and Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS).

The integrated EW suite will provide capability of intercepting, identifying, prioritising and displaying airborne and ground based threat from radars and missiles to the pilot and effectively provide self-protection to the helicopter against radar controlled weapon and IR seeking missiles by employing different counter measures.

The Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS) is intended to prioritize air to air and ground to air missile threats to the pilot.

