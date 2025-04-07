LPG cylinders prices hiked by Rs 50 each for both Ujwala and non Ujwala consumers (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Price per cylinder of LPG will increase by Rs 50 across the board- including for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Monday. This marks the first hike for Ujjwala users after a prolonged subsidy cushion maid rising global energy costs.

Notably, after the change in rates - Old price: Rs 803 and New price: Rs 853. The new prices will come into effect from tomorrow (Tuesday, April 8).

"The price of 14.2 kg LPG will go on to increase from 500 to 550 under Ujwala and from 803 to 853 for non-Ujwala users," said Puri.

"This is a step which we will review as we go along. We review these every 2-3 weeks. Therefore, the excise duty that you have seen increase is not to go on to the consumer on petrol and diesel. That excise increase is intended to compensate the oil marketing companies for Rs 43,000 crore that they have incurred as a loss on the gas part of it..," he added.

Last week, the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were reduced by Rs 41. The price revision impacted restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments that use these cylinders for daily operations.

Earlier today, the government also raised its excise duty on petrol and diesel, however, the hike would not be passed on to consumers and would be borne by oil marketing companies.

The excise duty on petrol was hiked to Rs 13 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 10 a litre, an official order showed. The increase in duties will "come into force on the 8th day of April 2025," it said.

