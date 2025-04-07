Bengaluru techie dies by suicide after marital harassment, reignites concerns over men in troubled marriages

Read Full Article

In a tragic incident that has once again drawn attention to the mental health struggles men face in troubled marriages, a 40-year-old marketing professional was found dead at his apartment in North Bengaluru on Monday morning.The deceased, Prashanth Nair, held a senior role at a prominent tech firm and was reportedly battling domestic distress stemming from an ongoing marital dispute.

According to preliminary police findings, Nair is believed to have died by suicide last week. His body was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan after his father, alarmed by repeated unanswered calls, visited his residence in the Soladevanahalli area.

Nair, who leaves behind an eight-year-old daughter, had been married for 12 years to Pooja Nair, an employee at another multinational company. Investigators say the couple had been experiencing prolonged marital discord, and sources claim that the husband was allegedly subjected to mental harassment by his spouse.

No suicide note was found at the scene. However, police are examining call records, witness accounts, and other digital evidence to piece together the final hours leading to Nair’s death. The case has been registered at the Soladevanahalli Police Station, and officers have begun a detailed inquiry into the claims of harassment.

The incident adds to a concerning pattern of male suicides linked to domestic disputes, a topic that has increasingly come under public discussion amid calls for more gender-neutral conversations around mental health and abuse in relationships.

Earlier this year in February, 30-year-old Manav Sharma, a manager at TCS Mumbai, died by suicide at his Agra home. In a nearly 7-minute-long video recorded before his death, Sharma alleged sustained harassment by his wife, Nikita Sharma. His family has now accused her of mental torture and lodged a police complaint.

In 2024, 34-year-old software engineer Atul Subhash from Uttar Pradesh ended his life at his Bengaluru residence. Subhash left behind a 24-page note and a 90-minute video detailing emotional abuse, false accusations, and harassment by his estranged wife and in-laws. His death triggered widespread discussions on gendered legal abuse and the need for better mental health support for men in strained marriages. Following Prashanth’s death, Atul’s brother shared a post about the incident on social media, reigniting public discourse on the issue.

