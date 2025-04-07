SHOCKER! 'Fake UK doctor ' causes 7 deaths from heart procedures; police register case, launch manhunt in MP

Read Full Article

A medical scandal has unfolded in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, where a fake cardiologist, Dr. Narendra John Camm, allegedly caused the deaths of seven patients at a missionary hospital. Camm, suspected to be Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, posed as a British-trained heart specialist, impersonating renowned UK-based cardiologist Professor John Camm.

The police have registered a case against Camm under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections related to fraud, forgery, misappropriation, and criminal conspiracy. The investigation revealed that Camm fabricated documents and exploited the name of the real Professor John Camm to carry out unauthorized angiographies and angioplasties at the Mission Hospital.

The hospital's management is also under scrutiny for presenting degree certificates and registration documents that lacked official verification numbers from any recognized university or council. The hospital manager may have played a role in shielding the accused.

On-ground investigation by NHRC

A National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team, led by member Priyank Kanoongo, will conduct an on-ground investigation in Damoh. The team will examine hospital officials, administrative departments, and other concerned persons to probe the seven untimely deaths, misuse of Ayushman Bharat health scheme funds, hospital negligence, and possible role of hospital management in shielding the accused.

The NHRC team will meet with victims' families and others with relevant information during their stay in Damoh.

“This case involves seven untimely deaths and misuse of the Ayushman Bharat health scheme funds. The team will examine hospital officials, administrative departments, and any other persons concerned,” Kanoongo wrote in a post on X.

The deaths due to inappropriate cardiac procedures allegedly occurred between January and February of 2025.

The Damoh Collector has confirmed that a formal complaint has been received, and the matter is under active investigation. The real extent of the scandal is also under the scanner.

