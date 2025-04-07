Fact Check: Did Bengaluru really launch 'Smooch Cabs' for couples? Here's the truth behind the viral buzz

Read Full Article

Over the past few days, social media platforms and news websites have been buzzing with a curious and eyebrow-raising claim: that a Bengaluru startup has launched a new cab service exclusively for couples looking to spend private time together—aptly named "Smooch Cabs."

The reports described a fleet of cabs with tinted windows, noise-canceling headphones for drivers, a "Do Not Disturb" policy, and even immunity from PDA-related complaints.

Some even claimed that the service offered long, destination-less rides, just so couples could enjoy uninterrupted romantic moments in city traffic. One user went viral for posting, “We spotted a Smooch Cab by @SchmoozeX ??????!!!? I can’t tell what happened inside, but I'd give it a 10/10 for privacy?”

It sounded too quirky to be true—and many fell for it.

Also read: From startup to billions: How Razorpay's founders became India's youngest billionaires

So, What’s the real Story?

The entire concept was an elaborate April Fools’ Day prank pulled off by Schmooze, a meme-based dating app that often goes viral for its Gen Z-friendly campaigns. The so-called "Smooch Cabs" never existed. There is no real fleet, no tinted windows, no “Do Not Disturb” policy, and no startup offering private cab rides for couples in Bengaluru. The dating app’s X handle even reshared the viral post about spotting a ‘Smooch Cab’, cheekily captioning it. "Book yours now! Offer valid only till April 1st 🫣" — subtly hinting at the prank.

The hoax gained traction after several media outlets and social media influencers shared the "news" without verifying the source. But as the dust settled, it became clear that the prank was part of a clever marketing campaign by Schmooze to generate buzz around their app.

The origins of the prank

The first post appears to have surfaced on March 31st, just a day before April Fools’ Day, making the timing highly suspicious in hindsight. Schmooze, which describes itself as the world’s first meme-based dating app, has a reputation for bold, tongue-in-cheek humor. With this stunt, they played into Bengaluru’s startup culture and the city’s infamous traffic jams to push the perfect viral bait.

Also read: FACT CHECK: Are Huma Qureshi and Shikhar Dhawan's wedding kissing photos REAL? Read on

Even professionals couldn’t resist joining the joke. A LinkedIn user, posted: “Bengaluru startup has launched 'Smooch Cabs', the service is especially launched for couples who can spend 'private time'. They said the city needs better roads, but Bengaluru chose better romance. Next up: HugAutos in Delhi and CuddleRickshaws in Mumbai? PS: This is a prank but what if it gets real :)”

Why it went viral

The idea of 'Smooch Cabs' played into a mix of relatability and absurdity. For a city like Bengaluru—known for its startups, memes, and traffic—this prank hit all the right notes. Many netizens were amused, some were momentarily convinced, and a few were even hopeful that such a service could someday exist.

But despite the initial excitement and online speculation, there is no official record of any such cab service being registered or operated in Bengaluru. No startup by the name of Smooch Cabs has been launched, and transport authorities have confirmed there is no such special permit for PDA-friendly taxis.

Final verdict

Claim: A new cab service called 'Smooch Cabs' has been launched in Bengaluru for couples to make out in private.

Fact Check: False. It was a marketing stunt and April Fools’ Day prank by Schmooze, a meme-based dating app.



Latest Videos