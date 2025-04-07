user
Man files lawsuit against Chinese firm for emotional distress after being slapped 4,800 times in online game

A Chinese gamer is suing a gaming company, claiming virtual slaps in-game led to depression. The gamer alleges the company failed to address complaints about item-based harassment.

Deepu Mohan
Updated: Apr 7, 2025, 4:48 PM IST

A Chinese gamer, known by the pseudonym Qiaoben, has filed a lawsuit against a gaming company, claiming that he has suffered from depression due to being virtually slapped over 4,800 times with in-game items. Qiaoben, a 15-year veteran of the game Three Kingdoms Kill Online, holds the highest rank in the game.

Also Read: PUBG, BGMI maker Krafton buys 75% stake in Nautilus Mobile to boost India gaming strategy

The game, developed by a Hangzhou-based company, involves multiplayer battles set in the Three Kingdoms era. Players can throw virtual items, such as eggs and straw sandals, at each other, which can trigger effects like facial slaps. Qiaoben alleges that his opponents would frequently throw these items at him after winning, causing him emotional distress.

Qiaoben claims that the company's failure to address his complaints has led to his depression. He believes that the company tolerates and allows players to throw these items, profiting from their sales. The items can be obtained for free or purchased at a minimal cost.

Online reaction

The case has sparked widespread attention online, with many players sharing their experiences of using items to retaliate against opponents. Some have even discussed strategies for repeatedly throwing eggs to save face after losing.

“No matter how strong a player is, they can still be crushed by eggs and straw sandals,” a user wrote online.

Some users find Qiaoben's situation pitiful and others seeing it as funny. One netizen shared their own experience of being harassed by other players in a different game and said the gaming companies need to address online bullying.

Legal side

Legal experts say that the virtual slapping could constitute online bullying, and the company may be held civilly liable if it violates a player's personal rights. A company representative has stated that restrictions will be implemented on the use of these items.

Qiaoben's lawsuit seeks compensation, although the amount remains undisclosed. The case has raised questions about the gaming company's responsibility to maintain order within the game and protect players from online harassment.

According to lawyer Jin Xiaodong, the company may be liable for the virtual bullying. The company plans to coordinate with the court regarding Qiaoben’s lawsuit.

Also Read: Chinese markets in turmoil: Worst crash since 2008 amid trade war fears

