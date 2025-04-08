LIVE India News updates on April 8: Indian stock markets stage comeback; Sensex up 1,193 points, Nifty nears 22,550

Indian stock markets stage comeback; Sensex up 1,193 points, Nifty nears 22,550
All the sectoral indices opened in green, exhibiting strong investor's sentiment a day after the market fell significantly due to the tariffs imposed on India by the Donald Trump-led US administration.
'Nothing is Impossible': PM Modi expresses happiness on 10 years of Mudra Yojana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking 10 years of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, congratulated beneficiaries and highlighted the scheme's role in empowering underserved individuals by providing them with financial support.
Delhi: Man seen dangling from Mayur Vihar metro station, jumps, hospitalised in critical condition (WATCH)
A 45-year-old man jumped from the Mayur Vihar metro station and was admitted to the hospital on Monday. He was hanging on the railing of the metro station.
'This is intentional': Noida woman orders veg biryani, gets non-veg during Navratri (WATCH)
A woman in Greater Noida ordered veg biryani but received chicken biryani. Shocked by the incident during Navratri, she filed a police complaint.
Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan orders investigation over students missing JEE due to his convoy
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has ordered an investigation into reports that his convoy may have delayed students in Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam, causing them to miss their JEE exam.
Kerala: Man charged with murder after wife dies of bleeding during childbirth at home in Malappuram
Sirajudheen (38), a native of Ambalappuzha, has been arrested by Malappuram police in connection with the death of his wife Asma during a home delivery.
Rajasthan: 2 dead, nine injured in hit-and-run incident in Jaipur's Nahargarh area
Two people lost their lives and nine others were injured in a tragic hit-and-run incident in Jaipur's Nahargarh area on Monday (April 7) evening.
Punjab: Blast reported outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar; probe on
A blast occurred outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar around 1 am. The police and forensic teams are investigating whether it was a grenade attack or another explosive device.
