user
user icon
LIVE NOW

Apr 8, 2025, 10:02 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on April 8: Indian stock markets stage comeback; Sensex up 1,193 points, Nifty nears 22,550

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto tariff modi april 8 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

10:02 AM IST

Indian stock markets stage comeback; Sensex up 1,193 points, Nifty nears 22,550

All the sectoral indices opened in green, exhibiting strong investor's sentiment a day after the market fell significantly due to the tariffs imposed on India by the Donald Trump-led US administration.

Read Full Story
9:36 AM IST

'Nothing is Impossible': PM Modi expresses happiness on 10 years of Mudra Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking 10 years of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, congratulated beneficiaries and highlighted the scheme’s role in empowering underserved individuals by providing them with financial support.

Read Full Story
9:10 AM IST

Delhi: Man seen dangling from Mayur Vihar metro station, jumps, hospitalised in critical condition (WATCH)

A 45-year-old man jumped from the Mayur Vihar metro station and was admitted to the hospital on Monday. He was hanging on the railing of the metro station.

Read Full Story
8:57 AM IST

'This is intentional': Noida woman orders veg biryani, gets non-veg during Navratri (WATCH)

A woman in Greater Noida ordered veg biryani but received chicken biryani. Shocked by the incident during Navratri, she filed a police complaint.

Read Full Story
8:32 AM IST

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan orders investigation over students missing JEE due to his convoy

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has ordered an investigation into reports that his convoy may have delayed students in Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam, causing them to miss their JEE exam.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:31 AM IST

Kerala: Man charged with murder after wife dies of bleeding during childbirth at home in Malappuram

Sirajudheen (38), a native of Ambalappuzha, has been arrested by Malappuram police in connection with the death of his wife Asma during a home delivery.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:30 AM IST

Rajasthan: 2 dead, nine injured in hit-and-run incident in Jaipur's Nahargarh area

Two people lost their lives and nine others were injured in a tragic hit-and-run incident in Jaipur’s Nahargarh area on Monday (April 7) evening.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:29 AM IST

Punjab: Blast reported outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar; probe on

A blast occurred outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab’s Jalandhar around 1 am. The police and forensic teams are investigating whether it was a grenade attack or another explosive device.

Read Full News HERE

 

10:02 AM IST:

All the sectoral indices opened in green, exhibiting strong investor's sentiment a day after the market fell significantly due to the tariffs imposed on India by the Donald Trump-led US administration.

Read Full Story

9:36 AM IST:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking 10 years of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, congratulated beneficiaries and highlighted the scheme’s role in empowering underserved individuals by providing them with financial support.

Read Full Story

9:10 AM IST:

A 45-year-old man jumped from the Mayur Vihar metro station and was admitted to the hospital on Monday. He was hanging on the railing of the metro station.

Read Full Story

8:57 AM IST:

A woman in Greater Noida ordered veg biryani but received chicken biryani. Shocked by the incident during Navratri, she filed a police complaint.

Read Full Story

8:32 AM IST:

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has ordered an investigation into reports that his convoy may have delayed students in Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam, causing them to miss their JEE exam.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:31 AM IST:

Sirajudheen (38), a native of Ambalappuzha, has been arrested by Malappuram police in connection with the death of his wife Asma during a home delivery.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:30 AM IST:

Two people lost their lives and nine others were injured in a tragic hit-and-run incident in Jaipur’s Nahargarh area on Monday (April 7) evening.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:29 AM IST:

A blast occurred outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab’s Jalandhar around 1 am. The police and forensic teams are investigating whether it was a grenade attack or another explosive device.

Read Full News HERE

 

Top Stories
8th Pay Commission update: No salary hike without proving efficiency, say sources AJR

8th Pay Commission update: No salary hike without proving efficiency, say sources

IPL highlights in pictures: How RCB beat MI to end Wankhede jinx snt

IPL highlights in pictures: How RCB beat MI to end Wankhede jinx

7 tips to keep lungs healthy and safe amid pollution ATG

7 tips to keep lungs healthy and safe amid pollution

Google rolls out Gemini Live for Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones: 5 cool features you can try gcw

Google rolls out Gemini Live for Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones: 5 cool features you can try

Indian stock markets stage comeback; Sensex up 1193 points, Nifty nears 22,550 AJR

Indian stock markets stage comeback; Sensex up 1,193 points, Nifty nears 22,550

Top Videos
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Woman Startles Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Her 'Spooked' Reaction Goes Viral

Woman Startles Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Her 'Spooked' Reaction Goes Viral

Dhaka Protests Show Solidarity for Palestinians

Dhaka Protests Show Solidarity for Palestinians

MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Injury Update & Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XIs With and Without Him

MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Injury Update & Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XIs With and Without Him

Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?

Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?

Popular Categories

    Select Language

    © Copyright 2025 Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited (Formerly known as Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited) | All Rights Reserved