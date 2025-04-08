Meerut murder case: After Muskan's pregnancy in jail, Saurabh Rajput's brother offers to adopt the child

Read Full Article

In a dramatic turn of events in the Meerut murder case, Muskan Rastogi, who is accused of the alleged murder of her husband, Saurabh Rajput, has been found pregnant during a routine medical examination in jail.

This revelation has prompted Saurabh's family to express their willingness to adopt and raise the unborn child if paternity tests confirm Saurabh as the biological father.​

Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma confirmed that Muskan underwent a routine health check-up, which included a pregnancy test, as is standard for all female inmates upon admission. The test indicated signs of pregnancy, leading to plans for an ultrasound to determine the pregnancy's duration and confirm the initial findings, reports The Times of India.

Saurabh's elder brother, Rohit Rajput, stated, "If the child is my brother Saurabh's, we are prepared to adopt and raise the child." The family awaits the results of the ultrasound and any subsequent paternity tests to proceed accordingly, the TOI report added.​

The murder case has garnered significant attention. Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, was found murdered on March 4 at his residence in Indiranagar, Meerut. Investigations revealed that Muskan and her alleged lover, Sahil Shukla, conspired to drug and kill Saurabh. They then dismembered his body and concealed the remains in a blue drum filled with cement.

Following their arrest, both Muskan and Sahil have been in judicial custody. Muskan's parents have publicly disowned her and declined to provide legal support, leading her to seek government-appointed defense counsel. ​

The couple's six-year-old daughter is currently at the center of a custody battle between the families of the deceased and the accused. Muskan's family has sought police assistance to gain custody, while Saurabh's brother has expressed a similar interest, indicating potential legal proceedings to determine guardianship. ​

Authorities are focusing on confirming the paternity of Muskan's unborn child and addressing the complex familial and legal challenges that have emerged in the wake of this tragic incident.​

