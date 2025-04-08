user
Kerala auction sets all- India record as fancy vehicle number KL 07 DG 0007 sells for Rs 45 Lakh

A Kochi auction witnessed record-breaking bids for fancy vehicle registration numbers. A software company secured KL 07 DG 0007 for Rs 45 lakh, while KL 07 DG 0001 went for Rs 25 lakh.

Deepu Mohan
Updated: Apr 8, 2025, 8:33 PM IST

Kochi: In a recent auction, two fancy vehicle registration numbers were sold for record-breaking prices, with one number fetching a whopping Rs 45 lakh. The auction, conducted under the Ernakulam Regional Transport Office (RTO), saw intense bidding for the coveted numbers.

The highest bidder for the number KL 07 DG 0007 was a private software company based in Infopark, which paid Rs 45 lakh for the number and this is the most expensive registration in India. The company's identity has not been disclosed, but sources suggest that the vehicle might be worth Rs 4 crore.

Intense bidding

Another highly sought-after number, KL 07 DG 0001, was sold for Rs 25 lakh to Thomson, a resident of Piravom. The vehicle model for this number has not been confirmed.

The auction saw significant interest, with five bidders competing for KL 07 DG 0007 and four bidders vying for KL 07 DG 0001. The bidders had to pay an advance booking amount of Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh, respectively, to participate in the auction.

The sale marks a new high for fancy numbers in Kerala, surpassing the previous record of Rs 31 lakh. 

