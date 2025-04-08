Fake doctor arrested in UP for impersonating surgeon and causing seven deaths had monthly salary of Rs 8 lakh

Read Full Article

N John Camm alias Dr. Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, a fake surgeon, was arrested in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, for impersonating a qualified surgeon and causing the deaths of seven patients. During his two-month tenure at Damoh's Mission Hospital, he examined around 70 patients and performed 13 surgeries.

Camm was recruited through a Bhopal-based agency and received a monthly salary of Rs 8 lakh. He submitted fake documents to the hospital, lacking essential registration details required by the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council Act, 1987. The medical registration number he provided, supposedly issued by the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council, was found to be invalid.

Nationwide probe

Shrut Kirti Somavanshi, superintendent of police in Damoh, police have begun communicating with hospitals across India where Camm previously worked to assess the extent of his fraudulent activities. A case has been registered against him under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The charges include endangering human life by negligence, causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety, forgery for the purpose of cheating, fraudulent representation, and violation under the MP Medical Council Act, 1987.

