user
user icon

Fake doctor arrested in UP for impersonating surgeon and causing seven deaths had monthly salary of Rs 8 lakh

A fake surgeon, N John Camm, was arrested in Prayagraj for impersonating a doctor and causing the deaths of seven patients. He performed surgeries at Damoh's Mission Hospital using forged documents and an invalid medical registration.

Fake doctor arrested in UP for impersonating surgeon and causing seven deaths had monthly salary of Rs 8 lakh dmn
Deepu Mohan
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Apr 8, 2025, 5:40 PM IST

N John Camm alias Dr. Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, a fake surgeon, was arrested in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, for impersonating a qualified surgeon and causing the deaths of seven patients. During his two-month tenure at Damoh's Mission Hospital, he examined around 70 patients and performed 13 surgeries.

Also Read: Meerut murder case: After Muskan's pregnancy in jail, Saurabh Rajput's brother offers to adopt the child

Camm was recruited through a Bhopal-based agency and received a monthly salary of Rs 8 lakh. He submitted fake documents to the hospital, lacking essential registration details required by the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council Act, 1987. The medical registration number he provided, supposedly issued by the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council, was found to be invalid.

Nationwide probe

Shrut Kirti Somavanshi, superintendent of police in Damoh, police have begun communicating with hospitals across India where Camm previously worked to assess the extent of his fraudulent activities. A case has been registered against him under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The charges include endangering human life by negligence, causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety, forgery for the purpose of cheating, fraudulent representation, and violation under the MP Medical Council Act, 1987.

Also Read: SHOCKER! 'Fake UK doctor ' causes 7 deaths from heart procedures; police register case, launch manhunt in MP

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SC overturns Rs 10 lakh fine on Vishal Dadlani, Tehseen Poonawalla; slams HC for moral policing over tweets ddr

SC overturns Rs 10 lakh fine on Vishal Dadlani, Tehseen Poonawalla; slams HC for moral policing over tweets

Meerut murder case: After Muskan's pregnancy in jail, Saurabh Rajput's brother offers to adopt the child ddr

Meerut murder case: After Muskan's pregnancy in jail, Saurabh Rajput's brother offers to adopt the child

'Candidates selected through fair means...': Rahul Gandhi's letter to President on Bengal's suspended teachers shk

'Candidates selected through fair means...': Rahul Gandhi's letter to President on Bengal's suspended teachers

Madhya Pradesh peon checked university papers in professor's absence, got Rs 5,000, video goes viral (WATCH) shk

Madhya Pradesh peon checks university papers in professor's absence, gets Rs 5,000, video goes viral (WATCH)

BookMyShow responds to Kunal Kamra allegations, denies delisting shows amid political controversy dmn

BookMyShow responds to Kunal Kamra allegations, denies delisting shows amid political controversy

Recent Stories

SC overturns Rs 10 lakh fine on Vishal Dadlani, Tehseen Poonawalla; slams HC for moral policing over tweets ddr

SC overturns Rs 10 lakh fine on Vishal Dadlani, Tehseen Poonawalla; slams HC for moral policing over tweets

Kriti Sanon to Sunny Leone: 7 B-Town celebs who live in rented homes NTI

Kriti Sanon to Sunny Leone: 7 B-Town celebs who live in rented homes

7 morning habits that naturally control blood sugar levels gcw

7 morning habits that naturally control blood sugar levels

Avoid THESE 5 bedroom vastu mistakes for a happy married life gcw

Avoid THESE 5 bedroom vastu mistakes for a happy married life

Is ghee right for you? Find out who should avoid it NTI

Is ghee right for you? Find out who should avoid it

Recent Videos

'Chunav Ladna Chahti Ho?' – PM Modi’s Fun Jibe to Raebareli Woman Wins Hearts | Asianet Newsable

'Chunav Ladna Chahti Ho?' – PM Modi’s Fun Jibe to Raebareli Woman Wins Hearts | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Woman Breaks Down in Front of PM Modi, Credits MUDRA YOJANA for Life Transformation

Woman Breaks Down in Front of PM Modi, Credits MUDRA YOJANA for Life Transformation

Video Icon
'It Would Be Good if US Controlled Gaza': Donald Trump in Meeting with Netanyahu | Asianet Newsable

'It Would Be Good if US Controlled Gaza': Donald Trump in Meeting with Netanyahu | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump Criticizes European Union Over Trade Deficit: 'EU has Been Very Bad to Us' | Asianet Newsable

Trump Criticizes European Union Over Trade Deficit: 'EU has Been Very Bad to Us' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Allu Arjun’s 43rd BIRTHDAY Bash at Home – Heartwarming Moments with Family; Upcoming Films

Allu Arjun’s 43rd BIRTHDAY Bash at Home – Heartwarming Moments with Family; Upcoming Films

Video Icon