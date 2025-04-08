Assam now India's 3rd fastest growing state with GDP growth rate of 7.94 percent, says CM Sarma

Read Full Article

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 8 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stated that Assam is now India's third-fastest-growing state, which was unimaginable a few years ago.

In a post on X he said that the Gross State Domestic Product growth rate is at 7.94 percent.



In a post on X, CM Sarma said, "Assam is now India's 3rd fastest growing state, with a GDP growth rate of 7.94 percent at constant prices. Our pro-investor policies & sustained investments in infrastructure, institutions & individuals are driving this growth. A few years ago, this was unthinkable."



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday listed out three high-speed corridors aimed at transforming connectivity across the state.

In a post on X, CM Sarma emphasized his dream to ensure that both Silchar and Dibrugarh can be reached from Guwahati within six hours.



"I envision three high-speed corridors that will transform connectivity across Assam: Srirampur to Guwahati, Guwahati to Silchar and Guwahati to Dibrugarh. The Guwahati-Silchar corridor via Borapani is set to become a reality soon. We have also initiated the ground-level work for the Guwahati-Dibrugarh corridor. My dream is to ensure that both Silchar and Dibrugarh can be reached from Guwahati within 6 hours," the Assam CM said on X.

Jorhat-Dibrugarh National Highway likely to be completed by December 31

Earlier today, CM Sarma Biswa Sarma said that there is "unanimous confidence" in completing the section of the Jorhat-Dibrugarh National Highway by December 31 of this year.

The Assam CM met with Krishnan Kumar, the Managing Director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, in Delhi earlier on Monday to discuss the completion of the highway.

"Pursuant to my discussion yesterday in Delhi with Dr. Krishan Kumar, Managing Director of @nhidcl, I am happy to share that there is unanimous confidence in completing the Jorhat-Dibrugarh section of the National Highway by 31st December," CM Sarma wrote in a post on X.Around 95 pc of the four-lane Highway project from Kaliabor to Numaligarh, which included the Kaziranga National Park (KNP), has been completed, with just certain sections of the road being left.

While posting about the meeting on April 7 in a post on X, CM Sarma mentioned that the MD of NHIDCL had reviewed the implementation of various infrastructural projects, including the status of the Rs 25,000 crore Guwahati Silchar Express Way, the Numaligarh Gohpur underwater tunnel, and the expansion of the National Highway network from Baihata Chariali to Tezpur and Gohpur to Kulajan. (ANI)

