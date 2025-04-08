user
IPL 2025: KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane scales 7000 T20 runs during clash against LSG

Ajinkya Rahane reached 7,000 T20 runs during KKR's IPL 2025 match against LSG, scoring 61 off 35 balls.

IPL 2025: KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane scales 7000 T20 runs during clash against LSG
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 8, 2025, 9:14 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane completed 7,000 T20 runs on Tuesday.

The veteran achieved this milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

During the match, Rahane made 61 in 35 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. His runs have come at a strike rate of over 174.29.

In 276 international matches, Rahane has made 7,036 runs at an average of 29.81 and a strike rate of just over 124, with two centuries and 50 fifties. His best score is 105*.

Rahane in IPL 2025

During the ongoing season, Rahane has made 184 runs at an average of 36.80, with a strike rate of over 160, with two half-centuries. His best score is 61 and he is the fifth-highest run-getter this season.

The top run-getter in T20s is West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who has made 14,562 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 144.75, with 22 centuries and 88 fifties. His best score is 175*.

How KKR lost to LSG?

Coming to the match, LSG was put to bat first by KKR, who won the toss and opted to field. After a 99-run stand between Aiden Markram (47 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Mitchell Marsh and later a 71-run stand between Pooran and Marsh (81 in 48 balls, with six fours and five sixes), Pooran went berserk in the final few overs, compiling 87* in 36 balls, taking his side to 238/3 in 20 overs.

Harshit Rana proved expensive with figures 2/51. Spencer Johnson was taken to the cleaners, giving away 46 runs in three overs. Russell took 2/32 in his two overs. The spin duo of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy did not work as they went wicketless with 0/38 in three overs and 0/31 in four overs respectively.

During the run-chase of 239 runs, KKR got off to a fine start and 54-run stand between Sunil Narine (30 in 13 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and skipper Rahane and a 71-run stand between Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer (45 in 28 balls, with six fours and a six) kept KKR afloat. However, they sunk to 185/7 within no time and despite best efforts of Rinku Singh (38* in 15 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Harshit Rana (10* in nine balls, with two fours), KKR fell short by four runs and they could make 234/7 in 20 overs.

Akash Deep (2/55) and Shardul Thakur (2/52) were top wicket-takers for LSG.

Pooran was given the 'Player of the Match' honour.

LSG has climbed to fourth spot with three wins and two losses, giving them six points. KKR has sunk to sixth with two wins, three losses and four points to their name.

