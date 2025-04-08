Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar backs Waqf Act, claims it's for poor Muslims' benefit

Read Full Article

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday defended the Waqf Amendment Act, stating that it has been brought for the benefit of poor Muslims. He alleged that those opposing the legislation were the ones who "rob" the rights of the poor.

Also Read: Waqf Act comes into effect from today, Centre issues notification



Reacting to the uproar in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over the issue, Rajbhar said, "This has no meaning; this law is for the benefit of poor Muslims."

"The strong Muslims who rob the rights of the poor are the ones opposing it," he told ANI.

The Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes earlier as members from the ruling National Conference (NC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demanded a discussion on the Waqf Amendment Act, recently passed by Parliament and signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu.

The MLAs from various parties, including the NC, expressed dissatisfaction with the legislation and urged for deliberations in the House. PDP, led by Mehbooba Mufti, even moved a resolution demanding that the Centre repeal the Act. However, the resolution was not put to vote.

Protests erupt at House

In protest, a National Conference MLA tore the copy of the reform bill inside the House. PDP MLA Waheed Para and other party members stormed the Well of the House, displaying documents related to their resolution before being marshalled out. NC leaders also moved to the Well and had a heated exchange with Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chief Sajad Lone.

JKPC president Sajad Lone criticised the NC-led government, alleging that it was avoiding a debate on the bill. He further demanded that the party remove the Speaker, whom it had appointed, to allow a fair discussion on the Waqf reforms.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, addressing reporters in Ganderbal, reiterated his party's opposition to the bill, calling it unconstitutional. "There are parties in the Supreme Court. Hence, the Speaker did not allow a debate on it. We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will serve justice," he said.

The Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 votes in favour and 95 against. It had earlier cleared the Lok Sabha after an extensive debate, where 288 members voted in favour and 232 opposed it. The Law Ministry confirmed on Saturday that the President had given her assent to both Waqf-related bills. (ANI)



Also Read: Supreme Court to hear 15 pleas against Waqf Act on April 16 amid political row

Latest Videos