user
user icon

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar backs Waqf Act, claims it's for poor Muslims' benefit

UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar defends the Waqf Amendment Act, asserting it benefits poor Muslims and accusing opponents of robbing their rights. The Act faced opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, with protests and demands for its repeal.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar backs Waqf Act, claims it's for poor Muslims' benefit dmn
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 8, 2025, 8:46 PM IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday defended the Waqf Amendment Act, stating that it has been brought for the benefit of poor Muslims. He alleged that those opposing the legislation were the ones who "rob" the rights of the poor.

Also Read: Waqf Act comes into effect from today, Centre issues notification

Reacting to the uproar in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over the issue, Rajbhar said, "This has no meaning; this law is for the benefit of poor Muslims."
"The strong Muslims who rob the rights of the poor are the ones opposing it," he told ANI.

The Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes earlier as members from the ruling National Conference (NC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demanded a discussion on the Waqf Amendment Act, recently passed by Parliament and signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu.

The MLAs from various parties, including the NC, expressed dissatisfaction with the legislation and urged for deliberations in the House. PDP, led by Mehbooba Mufti, even moved a resolution demanding that the Centre repeal the Act. However, the resolution was not put to vote.

Protests erupt at House

In protest, a National Conference MLA tore the copy of the reform bill inside the House. PDP MLA Waheed Para and other party members stormed the Well of the House, displaying documents related to their resolution before being marshalled out. NC leaders also moved to the Well and had a heated exchange with Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chief Sajad Lone.

JKPC president Sajad Lone criticised the NC-led government, alleging that it was avoiding a debate on the bill. He further demanded that the party remove the Speaker, whom it had appointed, to allow a fair discussion on the Waqf reforms.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, addressing reporters in Ganderbal, reiterated his party's opposition to the bill, calling it unconstitutional. "There are parties in the Supreme Court. Hence, the Speaker did not allow a debate on it. We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will serve justice," he said.

The Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 votes in favour and 95 against. It had earlier cleared the Lok Sabha after an extensive debate, where 288 members voted in favour and 232 opposed it. The Law Ministry confirmed on Saturday that the President had given her assent to both Waqf-related bills. (ANI)

Also Read: Supreme Court to hear 15 pleas against Waqf Act on April 16 amid political row

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ED files prosecution complaint against former Kerala Minister K Babu under PMLA ddr

ED files money laundering case against ex-Kerala minister K Babu

Explained How 3 indigenous missiles MRSAM QRSAM and VSHORADS will guard India's skies

Explained: How 3 indigenous missiles will guard India's skies

Uttar Pradesh: Youth arrested for creating reel by lying on railway track near Unnao railway station ddr

Man jailed for making reel on railway track in UP's Unnao, WATCH viral video

India's mobile phone exports surpass Rs 2 lakh crore: Ashwini Vaishnaw ddr

India's smartphone exports hit record Rs 2 lakh crore, iPhones lead surge

Understanding Malhar meat: A new certification stirring debate in India's meat industry ddr

Understanding Malhar meat: A new certification stirring debate in India's meat industry

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: LSG batter Nicholas Pooran becomes 2nd fastest to achieve THIS milestone during clash against KKR HRD

IPL 2025: LSG batter Nicholas Pooran becomes 2nd fastest to achieve THIS milestone during clash against KKR

ED files prosecution complaint against former Kerala Minister K Babu under PMLA ddr

ED files money laundering case against ex-Kerala minister K Babu

Explained How 3 indigenous missiles MRSAM QRSAM and VSHORADS will guard India's skies

Explained: How 3 indigenous missiles will guard India's skies

Uttar Pradesh: Youth arrested for creating reel by lying on railway track near Unnao railway station ddr

Man jailed for making reel on railway track in UP's Unnao, WATCH viral video

IPL 2025: KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane scales 7000 T20 runs during clash against LSG HRD

IPL 2025: KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane scales 7000 T20 runs during clash against LSG

Recent Videos

Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Video Icon
Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

Video Icon
Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Guide Fears Mt Kenya's 'Beautiful' Glacier will 'Disappear Completely'

Climate Change Watch | Guide Fears Mt Kenya's 'Beautiful' Glacier will 'Disappear Completely'

Video Icon