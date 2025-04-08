IPL 2025: SRH opener Head declines fan's request for a selfie in Hyderabad; Sparks privacy debate (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Travis Head has sparked debate on social media after refusing to take a selfie with a fan in Hyderabad. Head is part of the SRH in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the side will take on Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 12.

Ahead of the clash against Punjab Kings, Travis Head decided to take out time for himself and went grocery shopping somewhere in Hyderabad. During the shopping, the flamboyant Australian batter encountered a fan, who requested for a selfie with him. However, Travis Head immediately declined the request, gesturing politely and walking away without engaging further.

Despite Sunrisers Hyderabad opener refusing for a selfie, the fan still followed behind him and repeatedly asked him for a picture while recording the interaction on the phone. The video of the same was posted by a vlogger Zayn Khan on his Instagram handle and later, it went viral on social media, sparking online debate on whether public figures like Travis Head are entitled to personal space and privacy during their down time.

After the video went viral on social media, many fans took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts and opinions on the incident. Many criticized Travis Head for his attitude and for not acknowledging the enthusiasm of the fan who wanted to click a picture with the Australian batting star. While others defended the Sunrisers Hyderabad opener, stating that the fans should respect the privacy of the players in public spaces rather than intruding on their personal time.

Travis Head was retained by the franchise for INR 14 crore ahead of the IPL auction. His retention was based on his performance from his previous IPL season, where 567 runs, including a century and 4 fifties, at an average of 40.50 in 15 matches. In the ongoing IPL season, the left-handed batter had a couple of good outings, scoring 67 and 47 against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively.

In the next three matches, Travis Head failed to make an impact as he scored 22, ,4, and 8 against Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Gujarat Titans, respectively, In IPL 2025, Travis Head has aggregated 148 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 29.60 in five matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad endure disappointing campaign

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a disappointing campaign in the ongoing IPL season. After winning the opening match against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to maintain their winning momentum as they lost their next four matches against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat Titans, respectively.

With a win and four successive losses, Pat Cummins-led side is currently at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table with just two points and has a NRR of -1.629. Sunrisers Hyderabad were the runners-up of the IPL 2024 after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to turn their tables around when they take on Punjab Kings at home on Saturday.

