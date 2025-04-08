user
user icon

P Chidambaram faints at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, rushed to hospital (WATCH)

P. Chidambaram collapsed due to extreme heat while visiting the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

P Chidambaram faints at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, rushed to hospital (WATCH) ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 8, 2025, 7:46 PM IST

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram collapsed due to extreme heat while visiting the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

He was immediately rushed to a local hospital for medical attention. His condition is said to be stable.

Reports said that the Congress leader fainted due to intense heat during a solemn prayer meet at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday. The event was attended by top Congress leadership, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and KC Venugopal.

Chidambaram was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed he is in stable condition. The gathering was part of the party's homage to Mahatma Gandhi, held under scorching temperatures that have gripped parts of Gujarat.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Assam now India's 3rd fastest growing state with GDP growth rate of 7.94 percent, says CM Sarma dmn

Assam now India's 3rd fastest growing state with GDP growth rate of 7.94 percent, says CM Sarma

Waqf Amendment Act 2025 comes into force from April 8 ddr

Waqf Act comes into effect from today, Centre issues notification

Rajnath Singh, Dubais Crown Prince explore ways for opportunities in defence manufacturing dmn

Rajnath Singh, Dubai's Crown Prince explore ways for opportunities in defence manufacturing

BREAKING: Supreme Court to hear 15 pleas against Waqf Act on April 16 ddr

Supreme Court to hear 15 pleas against Waqf Act on April 16 amid political row

SC overturns Rs 10 lakh fine on Vishal Dadlani, Tehseen Poonawalla; slams HC for moral policing over tweets ddr

SC overturns Rs 10 lakh fine on Vishal Dadlani, Tehseen Poonawalla; slams HC for moral policing over tweets

Recent Stories

Assam now India's 3rd fastest growing state with GDP growth rate of 7.94 percent, says CM Sarma dmn

Assam now India's 3rd fastest growing state with GDP growth rate of 7.94 percent, says CM Sarma

Buy Instagram Followers From These Safe Top 4 Sites

Buy Instagram Followers From These Safe Top 4 Sites

IPL 2025 MS Dhoni: Top 5 finishes for Chennai Super Kings in IPL

MS Dhoni: Top 5 finishes for Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Boiled Vs Scrambled: Best way to eat Eggs for Nutrition MEG

Boiled Vs Scrambled: Best way to eat Eggs for Nutrition

Waqf Amendment Act 2025 comes into force from April 8 ddr

Waqf Act comes into effect from today, Centre issues notification

Recent Videos

Police in Krishna District Use Drone Cameras to Combat Crime, Arrest Two for Drinking in Public

Police in Krishna District Use Drone Cameras to Combat Crime, Arrest Two for Drinking in Public

Video Icon
IPL Game On | Match Prediction | Can SRH Bounce Back, Reach Play-Offs? Astrologer Lobo's EXCLUSIVE

IPL Game On | Match Prediction | Can SRH Bounce Back, Reach Play-Offs? Astrologer Lobo's EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
Hardeep Singh Puri's Swipe at Rahul Gandhi on Trade Tensions: '54-Year-Old Youth Leader Who...'

Hardeep Singh Puri's Swipe at Rahul Gandhi on Trade Tensions: '54-Year-Old Youth Leader Who...'

Video Icon
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Gets Grand Welcome in India | Asianet Newsable

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Gets Grand Welcome in India | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Chunav Ladna Chahti Ho?' – PM Modi’s Fun Jibe to Raebareli Woman Wins Hearts | Asianet Newsable

'Chunav Ladna Chahti Ho?' – PM Modi’s Fun Jibe to Raebareli Woman Wins Hearts | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon