P Chidambaram faints at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, rushed to hospital (WATCH)

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram collapsed due to extreme heat while visiting the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

He was immediately rushed to a local hospital for medical attention. His condition is said to be stable.

Reports said that the Congress leader fainted due to intense heat during a solemn prayer meet at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday. The event was attended by top Congress leadership, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and KC Venugopal.

Chidambaram was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed he is in stable condition. The gathering was part of the party's homage to Mahatma Gandhi, held under scorching temperatures that have gripped parts of Gujarat.

