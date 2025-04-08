Man jailed for making reel on railway track in UP's Unnao, WATCH viral video

Read Full Article

A 19-year-old youth from Hasanganj, identified as Ranjit Chaurasia, has been sent to jail after a video of him lying on a railway track to shoot a social media reel near Unnao went viral. The video, filmed at Kushumbhi railway station on April 7, triggered widespread concern over the dangerous stunt.

The viral video sparked outrage and disbelief on social media, with many users questioning the youth’s recklessness. “Itna risk sirf reel ke liye?” one user wrote, capturing the collective sentiment of shock and frustration.

Others mocked the act, saying, “There should be a reel posted about the treatment in jail,” highlighting the irony of risking one's life for online attention only to end up behind bars.

Some pointed out the dangerous lack of awareness, noting that if a train with lower ground clearance had passed, it could have ended in tragedy. Many felt that instead of lying on the track, the youth could have simply set up a camera for a safer shot. Overall, the reactions reflected a mix of anger, ridicule, and concern over the growing trend of dangerous social media stunts.

Circle Officer of the Government Railway Police (GRP), HK Yadav, confirmed the arrest and said an investigation led to the identification and apprehension of the accused. "The youth admitted to his mistake, apologised, and assured that he would not repeat such reckless behavior," said Yadav.

A case has been registered against Chaurasia, and he has been remanded to jail. Authorities are treating the matter seriously as it involves not just endangering one's life but also creating safety hazards on public infrastructure.

Yadav also issued a public appeal, warning others against attempting similar stunts for social media popularity. "Creating reels by risking lives and obstructing railway operations is a punishable offense. Such acts will lead to strict legal action," he added.



