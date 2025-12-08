A massive fire at a restaurant in North Goa's Arpora killed 25 people and injured several others. CM Pramod Sawant announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for victims' kin and confirmed the arrest of four individuals in connection with the incident.

Goa Health Secretary Yatindra Maralkar on Sunday confirmed that 25 people lost their lives after a massive fire engulfed a restaurant in North Goa's Arpora. Maralkar said the five injured persons, who suffered about 12 per cent burns, are recovering rapidly.

"There are five patients who have 12 per cent injury, and they are recovering very fast. I hope that by tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, they will be discharged. One girl has greater injuries, the rest are in better condition," he added. He further said 25 deaths have been reported in the incident, out of which six bodies have been identified so far.

Government Action and Compensation

After the deadly fire at a restaurant-club in North Goa's Arpora that claimed the lives of 25 people, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed the arrest of four people related to the tragic incident, further announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the victims' kin and Rs 50,000 each for the injured in the mishap.

At least 25 people lost their lives in the blaze that erupted in the early hours of Sunday, with four of them identified as tourists and fourteen others as staff members. The emergency teams rushed to the spot, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

Police Investigation and Victim Identification

According to the Goa police, a total of 25 deceased persons have been shifted to GMC Bambolim, and the process of identifying the bodies is underway. All efforts are being made to establish the identities at the earliest. "Of the six injured persons, one has been discharged, while five continue to remain admitted and are under treatment," the police said.

"An offence has been registered at Anjuna Police Station u/s 105, 125, 125(a), 125(b), 287 r/w 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The senior Police officers of the Goa police are camping at the Anjuna police station and closely monitoring the investigation. Postmortem examination of the 17 bodies held. Five bodies have been handed over to the relatives for final religious rites," the Goa police added.

Eyewitness Account on Fire's Origin

An eyewitness claimed that the blaze could have erupted from a spark on their wooden roof after a pyro gun was shot.

At least 25 people were killed and many others injured in the fire at "Birch By Romeo Lane" in Arpora, North Goa, in the early hours on Sunday. (ANI)