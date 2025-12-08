Maha Dy CM Eknath Shinde hit out at the Opposition's demand for the LoP post, saying they were 'rejected' by people and should focus on Vidarbha's issues. CM Devendra Fadnavis said the decision on the post rests with the Assembly Speaker.

Shinde Criticises Opposition's LoP Demand

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday criticised the Opposition over its demand for the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post in the Legislative Assembly, saying the people had already "rejected" them and they should focus on raising issues concerning Vidarbha during the ongoing winter session.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Shinde said the Opposition should prioritise the concerns of the region instead of making allegations. "They should ensure justice for the people of Vidarbha, by being present in the House... They were there before 2014, so look at the situation before 2014... They just make allegations and criticise," he said.

'People Have Rejected You'

Taking a dig at the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Deputy CM further stated, "When I was the CM, even then they were telling me this is unconstitutional, and I became the CM by mistake. This government will fall tomorrow... I have worked for 2.5 years. Now I am the Dy CM; for that also, they say it is by mistake. To become the LoP, you have to solve the people's problems. In this session being held in Vidarbha, they should raise the issues of the people of Vidarbha in the House... The people have rejected you... Even in the last Lok Sabha, their numbers were low. They didn't get a LoP... "

Targeting the opposition, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "The people have rejected them, so they should introspect... I am working for the people, serving them. They are making allegations... The public does everything, and the public is the most important..."

Decision Rests with Speaker: Fadnavis

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the ruling Mahayuti alliance has no insistence or prejudice regarding the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition in the state legislature, asserting that the decision entirely rests with the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the Chairman of the Legislative Council. "The decision on the post of Leader of the Opposition is entirely under the jurisdiction of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the Chairman of the Legislative Council. Therefore, we will accept the decision they take. We do not have any insistence or prejudice in this regard. The current opposition party is directionless. They do not have issues. They do not have the will to push the issues..." he said. (ANI)