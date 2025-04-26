LIVE India News Updates on April 26: India demolishes house of Lashkar terrorist Farooq Teedwa hiding in Pakistan (WATCH)

Indian forces demolished the Kupwara house of Lashkar terrorist Farooq Ahmed Teedwa, who is hiding in Pakistan. The action follows a wave of demolitions after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly Hindu tourists.
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Aishwarya Gowda in Bengaluru for alleged money laundering worth Rs 2.25 crore. She reportedly posed as a politician’s sister to defraud wealthy individuals. ED seized cash, devices, and documents.
A massive explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaei port in Bandar Abbas injured over 500 people on Saturday, with the blast's impact felt kilometres away. Authorities are investigating, as rescue efforts continue amid widespread damage.
Dr Sandeep Bansal, informed that the adrenal tumour, measuring 18.2 x 13.5 cms, is the largest ever adrenal tumour in the world to have been removed robotically in a minimally invasive fashion.
After the Pahalgam terror attack, West Bengal teacher Sabir Hussain announced he is renouncing Islam, saying he no longer wants any religious label and only wishes to be known as a human being.
Centre has asked media outlets to refrain from live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces, contending that such reportage may inadvertently help hostile elements.
A newly surfaced photo shows US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky together at the Vatican during the funeral of Pope Francis.
Chennai Super Kings' home dominance at Chepauk Stadium is under threat in IPL 2025, having suffered four defeats in five matches. The lack of impact at home by CSK raised questions about their adaptability to the conditions.
Multiple hotels in Thiruvananthapuram, including Hilton, received bomb threats via email, prompting a major security response. Police are investigating the source of the threat.
India on Friday halted all visa services for Pakistani nationals with immediate effect, revoking the vast majority of valid visas, save for long-term, diplomatic, and official categories.
The Ministry of External Affairs announced that the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025 will be held between June and August, with applications now open. Pilgrims will travel through Lipulekh and Nathu La passes in batches.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid their respects to the late Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Basilica ahead of his funeral. Their quiet tribute came before formal ceremonies began.
The DGCA’s "mandatory guidance" comes as extended flight durations and mid-journey stoppages loom large over international travelers.
Seema Haider, who left Pakistan in 2023 to marry Indian citizen Sachin Meena, now fears deportation after India suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Pakistan is likely to face significant challenges due to the resulting disruption, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly advocates for India to completely cease cricketing relations with Pakistan following a terror attack. Pahalgam Terror Attack witnessed 26 Indian tourists being killed by terrorists in Baisaran Meadows.
Earlier on Friday, the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, was demolished.
A 59-year-old Alzheimer’s patient was brutally assaulted by a home nurse in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, with disturbing CCTV footage revealing the abuse. The accused, identified as Vishnu from Kollam, has been arrested.
Over 550 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were detained in Ahmedabad and Surat for residing in India with forged documents, Gujarat police said on Saturday.
Two terrorist associates were arrested by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Kulgam district, the police sources said on Saturday.