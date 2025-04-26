The Ministry of External Affairs announced that the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025 will be held between June and August, with applications now open. Pilgrims will travel through Lipulekh and Nathu La passes in batches.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday that the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for 2025 will take place between June and August. The pilgrimage, which holds deep spiritual significance for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Bon followers, is once again being organised by the MEA after a gap caused by pandemic disruptions in previous years.

According to a press release, this year’s Yatra will involve two routes — one through Uttarakhand and another through Sikkim. Five batches of 50 pilgrims each will travel via the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, while 10 batches of 50 pilgrims each will proceed through the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

The application process has already begun, with pilgrims invited to submit their forms online at http://kmy.gov.in. The ministry clarified that selection will be done through a fair, computer-generated, random process that is also gender-balanced, ensuring equal opportunity for all applicants.

The Yatra is renowned for its challenging trek and stunning natural beauty, as well as the spiritual reward of visiting Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar, considered sacred in multiple faiths. The Lipulekh route, though more physically demanding, offers breathtaking Himalayan scenery and proximity to historic trade routes. Meanwhile, the Nathu La route, which involves more motorable paths, provides an alternative for those who prefer a less strenuous journey.

In addition to opening applications, the MEA has also issued guidelines regarding medical fitness, insurance requirements, and travel documentation. All pilgrims must undergo comprehensive medical tests before undertaking the journey due to the high-altitude conditions encountered during the trip.

The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra has long been a symbol of faith and endurance. Pilgrims brave rugged terrains and thin air to reach the holy sites, believing the journey purifies the soul and fulfills a lifetime of spiritual aspirations.

Officials also noted that the Indian government continues to coordinate closely with Chinese authorities, as the pilgrimage involves crossing into the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

Those selected will receive detailed itineraries, training sessions, and support for acclimatization before the journey begins.

The announcement of the 2025 Yatra comes as a relief to many devotees who have been eagerly awaiting the reopening of the pilgrimage. With preparations underway and the application portal now live, thousands are expected to apply in hopes of embarking on this sacred journey later this year.