US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid their respects to the late Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Basilica ahead of his funeral. Their quiet tribute came before formal ceremonies began.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at the Vatican on Saturday morning to pay their respects to Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 at the age of 88.

The couple were granted a private moment inside St. Peter’s Basilica before the funeral officially began. In a solemn tribute, President Trump and Melania stood quietly at the foot of the late Pope’s simple wooden coffin, bowing their heads in prayer and reflection. Their visit came just before the arrival of thousands of mourners and world leaders for the official ceremonies.

Police estimated that around 140,000 people had gathered around St. Peter’s Square to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, who led the Catholic Church for 12 years. Known for his humility and commitment to simplicity, Francis had requested a modest funeral. Unlike traditional papal funerals that use three coffins, he had chosen a single wooden coffin lined with zinc for his burial.

The atmosphere inside the Basilica was deeply emotional. Mourners from across the globe, including heads of state, religious leaders, and ordinary citizens, stood shoulder to shoulder in silent tribute to a Pope who touched millions of lives with his message of compassion and mercy.

President Trump, dressed in a dark suit and tie, and First Lady Melania, wearing a black dress with a veil, followed Vatican protocol for visiting dignitaries. They spent a few minutes in silent prayer before the coffin, making the sign of the cross before stepping away.

As the Catholic Church mourns the loss of Pope Francis, attention is also turning toward the future. Vatican officials confirmed that preparations are already underway for the selection of a new pope. Cardinals from around the world are expected to gather soon for a conclave to elect the next leader of the Catholic Church, a process that could begin as early as next week.

Pope Francis’ final resting place will be beneath St. Peter’s Basilica, near the tombs of previous popes he admired for their simplicity and service.

Today, however, is about remembering the man himself — a Pope beloved for his humility, his courage, and his unwavering belief in the power of kindness.