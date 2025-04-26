Indian forces demolished the Kupwara house of Lashkar terrorist Farooq Ahmed Teedwa, who is hiding in Pakistan. The action follows a wave of demolitions after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly Hindu tourists.

In a major crackdown on terror operatives, Indian security forces on Saturday blasted the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Farooq Ahmed Teedwa at Narikoot Kalaroos in Kupwara district, North Kashmir. Farooq, who is currently hiding in Pakistan, has been working closely with the Pakistan Army to plot attacks on innocent civilians in Kashmir.

Official confirmation of the demolition is still awaited, but multiple videos showing the house being razed have surfaced on X, shared widely by several journalists.

According to officials, Farooq fled to Pakistan some years ago and has since been involved in cross-border terror activities. His involvement in directing violence from across the Line of Control made him a key target for Indian forces.

“We will track, identify, and punish every terrorist involved in such heinous crimes. We will find them even if it means chasing them to the ends of the earth,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed earlier this week, reacting strongly to the ongoing terror activities in Kashmir.

The demolition of Farooq’s house comes amid a broader offensive by the Jammu and Kashmir administration and security agencies against Lashkar-e-Taiba militants suspected to have links to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. That massacre left 26 people dead — most of them tourists — and at least 17 injured in the Baisaran meadows, often called "Mini Switzerland" for its breathtaking scenery.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack. Witnesses described scenes of horror as terrorists opened fire on picnicking families, tourists riding ponies, and vendors. Victims included two foreigners from the UAE and Nepal, and two local Kashmiris.

Authorities have already demolished the homes of several LeT operatives linked to the Pahalgam attack. These include Adil Hussain Thoker alias Adil Gojri from Bijbehara, whose house was destroyed with explosives; and Asif Sheikh and Adil Sheikh of Tral, whose residences were bulldozed.

The Pahalgam carnage is considered one of the worst civilian attacks in Kashmir in recent years, with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah calling it “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent times.”

As the Valley mourns, the crackdown sends a strong message: India will not tolerate terrorism and those who shelter terrorists, whether within its borders or beyond.