India on Friday halted all visa services for Pakistani nationals with immediate effect, revoking the vast majority of valid visas, save for long-term, diplomatic, and official categories.
India Revokes Pakistani Visas
Move after Pahalgam Attack
The move comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries following Tuesday’s terror attack on tourists at Pahalgam’ Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.
Countermeasures
As part of its countermeasures, the government has revoked most visas issued to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect.
Home Ministry clarifies
Amid confusion on which visas have been revoked, exit deadlines, and which visas are still valid, the home ministry Friday issued a communication to all state governments, stating, Those with SAARC visas have to leave by April 26.
Who has to leave and by when?
Those with Medical visas have to leave by April 29. Visas of all other categories will cease to be valid after April 27. Any Pakistani citizen who fails to exit India by the specified deadline will be treated as an overstaying foreign national.
Those with visas on arrival, business, film, journalist, transit, conference, mountaineering, student, visitor, pilgrim, group tourist and group pilgrim visas issued to Pak minorities — April 27
No new visas for Pakistani national
From now on, no new visas will be issued to any Pakistani national. Diplomatic and official visas issued to Pakistani nationals remain valid for now, unless visa holder is expelled.
Long-term visas (LTV) remain valid. So, who can get an LTV?
Members of minority communities in Pak—Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, Christians
Long-term visas
Pakistani women married to Indian nationals and staying in India
Long-term visas
Indian-origin women holding Pak nationality, married to Pak nationals and returning to India due to widowhood/divorce and having no male members to support them in Pakistan. Lastly, cases involving extreme compassion
LTV for 5 yrs at a time for whom?
LTV for 5 yrs at a time may be granted to the first 3 categories. In case of category 4, the initial LTV is granted only for 1 year. Extension of LTV granted on a 2-year basis
India's diplomatic response to Pahalgam terror attack
India has also taken a series of diplomatic steps, including declaring Pakistani defence, military, naval and air advisors as persona non grata and ordering them to leave within a week.