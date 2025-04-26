The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Aishwarya Gowda in Bengaluru for alleged money laundering worth Rs 2.25 crore. She reportedly posed as a politician’s sister to defraud wealthy individuals. ED seized cash, devices, and documents.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested a woman in Bengaluru for her alleged involvement in a money laundering case.

According to the probe agency, the ED conducted searches at 14 locations related to the accused woman, Aishwarya Gowda and her accomplices, and seized various incriminating materials valued at approximately Rs 2.25 crore.



In a post on X, the probe agency posted, “ED Bengaluru has arrested Ms Aishwarya Gowda, under PMLA, 2002, on April 24, for being found involved in the offence of money laundering. After the arrest, she was produced before the Special Court (PMLA), and the Court was pleased to grant ED custody of the accused for 14 days.”

The ED further mentioned that the searches, carried out on April 24 and 25 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, led to the seizure of incriminating documents, digital devices, and cash.

"ED also conducted search operations at 14 locations related to Aishwarya Gowda and her accomplices on April 24 and 25, 2025, under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002. During the search operations, various incriminating documents, digital devices, and cash to the tune of approximately Rs 2.25 crore have been found and seized," the post further read.

According to reports, the ED arrested Aishwarya Gowda for allegedly engaging in money laundering through multiple cases of swindling wealthy individuals in Karnataka by exploiting connections to top political leaders in the state.

Gowda allegedly posed as the sister of Karnataka Congress leader DK Suresh and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to gain access to wealthy doctors and businessmen. Last year, the Bengaluru police booked her in several cases of cheating.