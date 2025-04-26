After the Pahalgam terror attack, West Bengal teacher Sabir Hussain announced he is renouncing Islam, saying he no longer wants any religious label and only wishes to be known as a human being.

Citing deep anguish over the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, a schoolteacher from Baduria in West Bengal, Sabir Hussain, has announced that he is renouncing Islam. Hussain said he wishes to live free from any religious identity, describing his decision as a deeply personal one born out of pain and reflection.

"I mean no disrespect to any religion—this is a personal choice. I have seen how religion is being repeatedly used as a tool for violence, especially in Kashmir. I can no longer accept this. I simply want to be known as a human being, not by any religious label," Hussain said in a video.

He plans to approach the court to formally relinquish his religious identity, reports News18. Hussain first shared his decision on Facebook and has since reaffirmed his commitment to legally dissociate from Islam. He stressed that he would not impose his views on his family. "My wife and children are free to choose their own paths. This is my personal journey," he added.

Hussain expressed discomfort with how religion has increasingly dominated conversations and identities. "Why should anyone be killed because of their religion? Everything seems to revolve around religion these days. That’s not the world I want to live in," he said, underlining his belief that religious labels often fuel unnecessary division and hatred.

The Pahalgam terror attack last week has left a deep scar on the nation. Terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims at Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, killing 26 people, including a Nepali national, and injuring several others. In a powerful response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and vowed that India would hunt down every terrorist involved. "We will track, identify and punish every terrorist. We will find them even if it takes searching to the ends of the earth," Modi declared, reaffirming the government's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

For Sabir Hussain, the violence in Pahalgam was a final, heartbreaking confirmation of what he had long been feeling. "Religion should unite people, not be an excuse for killing them," he said. Now, he hopes to live simply as a human being, beyond all divisions.