A 59-year-old Alzheimer’s patient was brutally assaulted by a home nurse in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, with disturbing CCTV footage revealing the abuse. The accused, identified as Vishnu from Kollam, has been arrested.

Pathanamthitta: In a shocking incident from Pathanamthitta, a 59-year-old Alzheimer’s patient was brutally assaulted by a home nurse, who has since been arrested. The accused, Vishnu, a native of Kunnikode in Kollam district, was taken into custody after CCTV footage revealed him dragging and beating the elderly man, Sasidharan Pillai, while he was naked.

Following the attack, the victim was left with serious internal injuries and is currently in critical condition under medical care. Initially, Vishnu falsely claimed that the victim had been injured in a fall and took him to a hospital. Vishnu had been hired through an Adoor-based agency around one and a half months ago to care for the ailing man.

The assault is believed to have occurred on April 22, after which the victim was first admitted to a private hospital in Adoor and later shifted to a specialized facility in Parumala. Suspicious about the nature of the injuries, the victim’s relatives reviewed home CCTV footage, uncovering the horrific abuse. They subsequently filed a complaint with the Kodumon police.

Sasidharan Pillai, a retired BSF officer, has been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for some time. His condition remains critical following the brutal assault.