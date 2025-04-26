Centre has asked media outlets to refrain from live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces, contending that such reportage may inadvertently help hostile elements.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) issued an advisory on Saturday asking all the media channels to refrain from showing live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces in the interest of national security. The advisory comes in the wake of reporting on defence matters following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

"In the interest of national security, all media platforms, news agencies, and social media users are advised to exercise utmost responsibility and adhere strictly to existing laws and regulations while reporting on matters concerning defence and other security-related operations," said the advisory by the Ministry of I&B.

"Specifically: No real-time coverage, dissemination of visuals, or reporting based on 'sources-based' information related to defence operations or movement should be undertaken," it stated.

The advisory also said that premature disclosure of sensitive information may inadvertently assist hostile elements and endanger operational effectiveness and the safety of personnel. The advisory cited past incidents such as the Kargil war, the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008, and the Kandahar hijacking, when "unrestricted coverage had unintended adverse consequences on national interests".

“Media, digital platforms, and individuals play a vital role in safeguarding national security. Apart from the legal obligations, it is a shared moral responsibility to ensure that our collective actions do not compromise ongoing operations or the security of our forces,” the advisory read.

"Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has earlier already issued advisories to all TV channels to adhere to Rule 6(1)(p) of Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021). Rule 6(1)(p) states that “No programme should be carried in the cable service which contains live coverage of any anti-terrorist operation by security forces, wherein media coverage shall be restricted to periodic briefing by an officer designated by the appropriate Government, till such operation concludes,” it added.

Such telecast is in violation of Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021 and is liable for action thereunder. Therefore, all TV channels are advised not to telecast live coverage of anti-terrorist operation and movement by the security forces in interest of national security. Media coverage may be restricted to periodic briefing by an officer designated by the appropriate Government till such operation concludes.

Pahalgam terror attack

At least 26 people were killed and several others were injured after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019 and Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.