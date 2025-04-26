Seema Haider, who left Pakistan in 2023 to marry Indian citizen Sachin Meena, now fears deportation after India suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals following the Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi: Seema Haider, who gained attention in 2023 for leaving Pakistan to marry her Indian partner Sachin Meena, has expressed concern over the possibility of deportation after India suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Haider, originally from Sindh and previously married in Pakistan, had illegally crossed into India through Nepal with her four children, saying, "I was Pakistan’s daughter, but now I am India’s daughter-in-law."

In a video being shared on social media platforms, Seema says, "I do not want to go to Pakistan. I appeal to PM (Narendra) Modi and UP CM Yogi (Adityanath) to let me stay in India."

Haider claims that she adopted Hinduism after marrying Meena.

Despite facing widespread backlash across the country, Seema Haider’s lawyer remains optimistic that she will be permitted to stay in India, arguing that she is no longer a Pakistani citizen.

"Seema is no longer a Pakistani national. She married Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida, and recently gave birth to their daughter, Bharti Meena. Her citizenship is now connected with her Indian husband, and therefore the Centre's directive should not apply to her," Advocate AP Singh told PTI on Thursday.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting that led to several retaliatory steps, including the suspension of visa services for Pakistani nationals. On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that all valid visas issued to Pakistanis would be revoked from April 27, with medical visas remaining valid only until April 29. Pakistani nationals currently in India have been instructed to leave before their visas expire.

Seema Haider had left Karachi in May 2023 and entered India. By July, she was discovered living with Sachin Meena in the Rabupura area of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The two had reportedly first connected in 2019 while playing online games. They are now settled in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.