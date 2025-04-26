Multiple hotels in Thiruvananthapuram, including Hilton, received bomb threats via email, prompting a major security response. Police are investigating the source of the threat.

Thiruvananthapuram: Several hotels in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, received bomb threats via email on Saturday, prompting a large-scale security operation. Bomb disposal units and sniffer dogs were deployed to inspect the sites, including the Hilton Hotel in the city center.

According to officials from the Cantonment police station, the threats indicated the presence of imminent IEDs, but no explosives have been found so far, and inspections are still ongoing, as reported by PTI.

Bomb threats were received at the Hilton Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram and the Gokulam Grand Hotel in Akkulam.

Police have initiated an investigation to identify the origin of the email. This incident adds to a series of similar email threats in recent months that have targeted government offices and even the Kerala High Court, all of which were later determined to be hoaxes after thorough security checks.

Authorities have advised the public to stay calm while assuring that all necessary safety measures are being implemented.