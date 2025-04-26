IPL 2025: Is Chepauk Fortress falling after CSK’s 4 losses in 5 matches this season?
Chennai Super Kings' home dominance at Chepauk Stadium is under threat in IPL 2025, having suffered four defeats in five matches. The lack of impact at home by CSK raised questions about their adaptability to the conditions.
Is Chepauk no longer CSK's fortress?
Chennai Super Kings suffered yet another home of the IPL 2025 with a loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram or Chepauk Stadium on Friday, April 26.
It was the fourth defeat in five matches for Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. After being bundled out for 154. CSK failed to defend their total as SRH chased down a 155-run target in 18.4 overs. Ishan Kishan led the run-chase with the innings 44 off 34 balls. Kamindu Mendis (32*), Nitish Kumar Reddy (19*), and Aniket Verma (19) chipped in with valuable innings in SRH’s run-chase.
With Chennai Super Kings’ struggling to make an impact at home in IPL 2025, it raises questions whether the Chepauk fortress aura is finally fading and the five-time IPL champions’ home dominance is under serious threat this year.
CSK’s legacy at Chepauk Fortress
Chepauk Stadium or MA Chidambaram Stadium has been a fortress for Chennai Super Kings over a decade and a half, with the team dominating the visitors through spin-friendly conditions, massive home support, and formidable track record. From 2008 to 2024, Chennai Super Kings won 50 matches in their 71 outings at Chepauk, establishing it as one of the most feared home venues in the history of IPL and creating a legacy of near-invincibility for the franchise.
For 17 IPL seasons, only seven teams, including Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Lucknow Super Giants managed to win a match at the Chepauk Stadium, a testament to CSK’s dominance at home where visiting teams often struggled against slow pitch.
Crumbling of Chepauk Fortress
The Chennai Super Kings’ rich legacy at Chepauk seemed to be falling after the five-time IPL champions failed to gain advantage of home conditions in the ongoing season of the tournament. CSK have played five matches at Chepauk in the IPL 2025 thus far and managed to win only one game.
Their only victory came against Mumbai Indians in the opening match, while they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK lost to RCB for the first time since 2008 at home, while SRH managed to break their Chepauk jinx with a win over CSK, raising questions about the team’s adaptability, the effectiveness of their spin attack, and then once intimidating aura of Chepauk Fortress.
Why is CSK struggling at Chepauk?
In the ongoing seas of the IIndian Premier League, Chepauk has not been a fortress for Chennai Super Kings, given their results at home. CSK were unable to read the conditions due to slightly quicker and flatter pitches that offered less assistance to the spinner compared to previous IPL season.
CSK captain MS Dhoni revealed during the toss against SRH revealed that the Chepauk has been unpredictable and never been the same after it was re-laid in 2010. Another reason for CSK’s struggle at home is because they have been unable to string together a complete team performance. The lack of a settled team combination, some of their players are out of form, and obsolete playing style that has not evolved with the demands of modern T20 cricket have collectively contributed to the downfall of CSK at Chepauk this year.
Decline in spin dominance
One of the biggest reasons for the Chennai Super Kings’ success at home was their spin bowling arsenal led by Ravichandran Ashwin, Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali, and Ravindra Jadeja, who complemented the efforts of the pacers. In this IPL season, the sharp decline in CSK’s spin bowling dominance has been on display, with Noor Ahmad being the only reliable spinner for the side, while Ashwin and Jadeja struggled to pick wickets.
The pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been making quite an impact at Chepauk, taking seven wickets in five matches. However, the spin bowling department has lacked a collective effort in the IPL 2025, allowing the visitors to capitalize in the middle overs and build partnerships with ease. With the unpredictable nature of the Chepauk, the traditional stronghold of CSK's bowling strategy has weakened.
Way forward for Chennai Super Kings?
Chennai Super Kings have two matches remaining in the IPL 2025 and it is crucial for them to address tactical flaws and deliver commanding performances at home to restore home pride. CSK management will need to rethink their approach by building an adaptable bowling that can perform on varied pitches, bringing in in-form players, and evolving their strategies that suit modern T20 cricket. In the ongoing IPL season, the visiting teams are no longer daunted by CSK’s record and reputation at Chepauk as they are often well-prepared with their game plan. Chennai Super Kings need to focus on innovation and adapting to attacking the brand of cricket rather than relying solely on past glories.