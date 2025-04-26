Image Credit : Getty

Chennai Super Kings suffered yet another home of the IPL 2025 with a loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram or Chepauk Stadium on Friday, April 26.

It was the fourth defeat in five matches for Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. After being bundled out for 154. CSK failed to defend their total as SRH chased down a 155-run target in 18.4 overs. Ishan Kishan led the run-chase with the innings 44 off 34 balls. Kamindu Mendis (32*), Nitish Kumar Reddy (19*), and Aniket Verma (19) chipped in with valuable innings in SRH’s run-chase.

With Chennai Super Kings’ struggling to make an impact at home in IPL 2025, it raises questions whether the Chepauk fortress aura is finally fading and the five-time IPL champions’ home dominance is under serious threat this year.