In the all-party meeting over the terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives, the Government has reportedly acknowledged that there were security lapses.
- Home
- India
- LIVE India News Updates on April 24: Government admits to security lapses in Pahalgam at all-party meet: Reports
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: Government admits to security lapses in Pahalgam at all-party meet: Reports
Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: Government admits to security lapses in Pahalgam at all-party meet: Reports
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: Opposition fully backs government to take any action: Rahul Gandhi after all-party meet on Pahalgam attack (WATCH)
After attending the all-party meeting convened by the central government, Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition has given full support to the government to take any action.
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: Shakespeare may have lived with wife Anne Hathaway in London, newly uncovered letter reveals
A 17th-century letter fragment indicates that Anne Hathaway may have lived with William Shakespeare in London, challenging the belief that she remained in Stratford while he pursued his theatrical career in the capital.
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: What is Shimla Agreement, why it was signed, what Pakistan suspending it could mean for South Asia
In a significant escalation of hostilities, Pakistan has announced the suspension of 1972 Shimla Agreement with India, following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, predominantly Hindu tourists.
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: IAF conducts 'Exercise Aakraman' led by Rafale jets amid rising India-Pak tensions
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting Exercise Aakraman, a large-scale operation in the central sector. This exercise involves various fighter aircraft and focuses on ground attack and electronic warfare drills.
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: Air India reroutes international flights as Pakistan closes airspace amid escalating tensions
Air India has rerouted flights to North America, Europe, and the Middle East after Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian carriers. The move follows escalating tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: Israel PM Netanyahu condemns Pahalgam attack, calls PM Modi to assure full support to India
Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that left 26 civilians dead.
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: 15-year-old goes on stabbing spree in France, kills high school student, injures 3 others
A high school student was killed and 3 were injured in a school stabbing in Nantes, in western France. The student, aged 15, was overpowered by teachers before police arrived, the spokesperson added.
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: Delhi court denies 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana’s request to speak with family
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been denied permission to communicate with his family members.
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: 'Pakistan has reverted to terrorism every time it feels India making progress': Ex-Foreign Secretary Shringla
Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and alleged that Pakistan has resorted to terrorism every time it feels that India is making progress.
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: Home Minister Amit Shah, EAM Jaishankar brief President Murmu over Pahalgam terror attack
Amit Shah and S Jaishankar called upon President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on Thursday to brief her about the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: India briefs envoys of US, UK, EU, China, Russia, Germany, France and others on Pahalgam terror attack
Top diplomats from the United States, the European Union, Italy, Qatar, Japan, China, Russia, Germany, and France, among others, were seen arriving at the Ministry of External Affairs located in South Block in the national capital.
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: Kerala: Special team, led by 3 ACPs, formed to probe Shine Tom Chacko drug case
A special investigation team is probing drug allegations against actor Shine Tom Chacko. Actress Aparna Johns supports Vincy Aloshious's misconduct complaint against Chacko, adding her own allegations of inappropriate behavior on set.
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: BSF jawan held by Pakistan Rangers after accidental border crossing; talks underway for swift return
A BSF jawan has been taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers after he reportedly crossed the International Border in Punjab’s Pathankot sector by mistake during routine patrolling.
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: 'Govt decisions are always right, need stricter action': Tourists welcome Centre's move to seal Attari border
Tourists on Thursday welcomed the move and urged the government to take even stricter action.
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: 'We'll pursue them to ends of the Earth': PM Modi's rare English switch for warning over Pahalgam attack (WATCH)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a stern warning in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and said that India will "pursue the terrorists to the end of the earth."
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: Pakistan's tit-for-tat move: Closes Wagah border, blocks airspace for Indian airlines
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India and Pakistan have entered a full-blown diplomatic standoff. Both nations revoked visas, halted trade, closed borders, and suspended key agreements in a dramatic tit-for-tat escalation of hostilities.
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: Climate change: How agricultural boom plays significant role in India's climate challenge
India's agriculture sector, while crucial for food security, is contributing significantly to greenhouse gas emissions and environmental damage.
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: India Untold: Kashmiri Pandits who stayed; tales of coexistence from the Valley amid exodus
When the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits saw nearly 60,000 families flee the Valley following a wave of militancy and communal tensions, a small but resolute number of families chose to stay back.
LIVE India News Updates on April 24: Pahalgam attack: India revokes all valid visas for Pakistani nationals, medical visas to lapse by April 29
Indian government has announced the revocation of all valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals, effective April 27.