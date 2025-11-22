The Ministry of Education's Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 begins Dec 2, celebrating civilizational links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. Coordinated by IIT Madras and BHU, the event aims to deepen cultural, academic, and people-to-people engagement.

The Ministry of Education is organising the fourth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) 4.0 beginning on December 2, to celebrate the deep civilizational links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, a press release by the ministry said.

The initiative, inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continues to honour the civilizational, cultural, linguistic, and people-to-people linkages between the two regions, reflecting the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat.

Organisation and Support

According to the press release, the programme is being coordinated by IIT Madras and BHU Varanasi, and supported by the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, along with the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Fourth Edition Aims and Theme

Since its inception in 2022, the Kashi Tamil Sangamam has witnessed overwhelming public participation and has emerged as a landmark cultural bridge reconnecting two of India's oldest knowledge traditions.

Building on the success of the previous three editions of KTS, the 4th edition aims to further deepen engagement through enhanced learning exchanges, cultural immersion, academic interactions, and greater youth participation.

As per the release, KTS 4.0 will be organised around the theme "Learn Tamil - Tamil Karkalam", with the aim to promote Tamil learning across India and foster wider appreciation for India's classical linguistic and literary heritage.

Delegate Experience and Itinerary

In this edition of KTS, more than 1,400 delegates from Tamil Nadu will participate under the following seven categories, including students, teachers, writers and media professionals, agriculture & allied sectors, professionals and artisans, women, and spiritual scholars and practitioners.

Delegates will undertake an 8-day experiential tour, including visits to Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya, along with interactions, seminars, cultural performances and exposure to local cuisine, handicrafts and heritage. Delegates will be taken to significant Tamil heritage locations in Varanasi, including the ancestral house of Mahakavi Subramanya Bharatiyar, Kedar Ghat, the Kasi Madam in the "Little Tamil Nadu" area, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and Mata Annapurna Temple. They will also visit the Tamil Department at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for an academic and literary interaction.

Major Initiatives

Major Initiatives under KTS 4.0 include "Sage Agasthya Vehicle Expedition" tracing ancient cultural routes between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, which is also planned from Tenkasi on December 2 and culminates in Kashi on December 10.

Sage Agasthya Vehicle Expedition

The expedition signifies the efforts of the Pandiyan ruler Shri Adi Veera Parakrama Pandiyan, who spread the message of oneness in Bharatiya culture through his journey from Tamil Nadu to Kashi and built a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, renaming the town as Tenkasi (Dakshin Kashi) to underline the spirit of unity.

The expedition will highlight civilisational linkages from the Chera, Chola, Pandya, Pallava, Chalukya and Vijayanagara periods, while promoting awareness of classical Tamil literature, Siddha medicine and shared heritage.

Educational and Learning Programmes

50 Hindi-knowing Tamil teachers will teach Tamil to school students in Kashi under the campaign "Tamil Karkalam".

A total of 300 college students from Kashi will travel to designated institutions in Tamil Nadu for a 15-day Tamil learning programme.

CICT Chennai will provide orientation and learning materials, while host institutions will organise academic and cultural tours highlighting Tamil Nadu's heritage, traditions and historic ties with Kashi.

These students will be warmly welcomed in Chennai.

Registration Portals Launched

Two dedicated registration portals have been launched for Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0.

For participation in all other categories, the portal, https://kashitamil.iitm.ac.in/, is open for all other registrations.

The registration window will close at 8:00 PM on November 21, and the Selection Quiz will be conducted on November 23 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The second portal, https://kashitamil.bhu.edu.in/, is exclusively for the selection of 300 students who will visit Tamil Nadu for a 15-day educational immersion in the third week of December 2025, the press release said. (ANI)