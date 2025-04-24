A BSF jawan has been taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers after he reportedly crossed the International Border in Punjab’s Pathankot sector by mistake during routine patrolling.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was apprehended by Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday afternoon after he inadvertently crossed the International Border (IB) in Punjab's Ferozepur sector, according to official sources. The soldier, identified as Constable PK Singh of the 182nd battalion, was on routine duty near farmland when the incident occurred.

The jawan, who was in uniform and carrying his service rifle, was accompanying local farmers near the Indo-Pak border. During the movement, he reportedly crossed the border fence accidentally and moved into Pakistani territory. According to BSF sources, Singh had walked ahead to rest in the shade amid the rising afternoon heat when he was detained by Pakistan Rangers.

The incident has prompted swift action from both sides. Immediately following the apprehension, officials from the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers initiated communication under the established flag meeting mechanism. Diplomatic and military channels have been activated to resolve the issue and facilitate the safe and early return of the detained soldier.

BSF officials have confirmed that efforts are ongoing and expressed hope for a swift resolution. Such accidental crossings, while rare, have occurred in the past and are typically handled through cooperation between the border forces under mutually agreed-upon protocols.

The BSF has maintained that the crossing was entirely unintentional and occurred during an operational task in a challenging environment near the border. They emphasized that Constable Singh poses no threat and is a disciplined member of the force.

The Indian Army and BSF have both assured that they are in close coordination with Pakistani authorities and remain optimistic about bringing the jawan back safely. Meanwhile, senior officers on the Indian side are monitoring the situation closely from Ferozepur.

This incident comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following recent diplomatic escalations, making the timely resolution of the matter all the more crucial.