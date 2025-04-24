Tourists on Thursday welcomed the move and urged the government to take even stricter action.

In the wake of the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Ministry of External Affairs has announced a series of strong countermeasures, including the immediate closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari. Tourists on Thursday welcomed the move and urged the government to take even stricter action.







Speaking to ANI, a tourist at the Attari Border said, "I was supposed to return from Pakistan yesterday, but our vehicle was delayed and the border was closed. So I came today. I was scheduled to return as my ticket was already booked. I was in Lahore when I learned about the incident."

"The steps taken by the Indian government were fine, but there should be even harsher steps. A lesson should be taught so that no one raises an eyebrow towards India again. Jai Hind," he added.







Another tourist, who was scheduled to travel to Pakistan to attend a wedding, said, "We just came to know that they have closed the border. My wife and I were going to Pakistan to attend a wedding on April 28. Whatever decisions are made by the government are always right. We cannot say anything in it. The leaders know what is right and what is wrong."







"We were going to Pakistan, but we are returning because the border is closed," said another tourist.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs briefed mediapersons about the slew of measures announced in the wake of the dastardly terrorist attack which took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that recognising the seriousness of the terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon the following measures, which included five key decisions.

Misri said, “The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.”

He also mentioned that the Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

"Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025," Misri added.

Other measures decided upon by the CCS include the abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty "with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism".

Misri also said that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas.

"Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under an SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.

"The Foreign Secretary said that the overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effected by May 1, 2025. Misri told mediapersons that the CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to maintain high vigil.

"It resolved that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account."

The Pahalgam terrorist attack has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible.

