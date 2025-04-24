Image Credit : X

The suspension of the Shimla Agreement by Pakistan could have far-reaching implications, including the potential for increased international involvement in the Kashmir dispute, which India has traditionally opposed. The move also undermines existing mechanisms for conflict resolution and raises the risk of further destabilization in the region.​

If Pakistan were to unilaterally suspend or withdraw from the Shimla Agreement, the consequences would be serious and multidimensional:

Collapse of the Bilateralism Framework

The Shimla Agreement enshrines the principle that India and Pakistan must resolve disputes without third-party involvement.

Scrapping it would enable Pakistan to internationalise the Kashmir issue again, especially at forums like the United Nations — something India has opposed for decades.

Destabilisation of LoC Status Quo

The agreement reaffirmed respect for the LoC as a de facto boundary.

Revoking it could provoke military instability or justify increased ceasefire violations, as the diplomatic understanding underpinning the LoC would be void.

Increased Diplomatic Tensions

Relations between the two countries, already strained after the Pahalgam attack, would deteriorate further.

It may result in embassy staff downsizing, cancellation of people-to-people contact programmes, and further degradation of diplomatic channels.

Loss of Moral High Ground for Pakistan

From a global diplomatic lens, Pakistan walking away from a peace accord might backfire, painting it as a belligerent actor unwilling to uphold international commitments.

It may weaken Islamabad’s case on Kashmir rather than strengthen it, particularly among neutral or Western powers.

Legal Vacuum for Conflict Management

The Shimla Agreement, though bilateral and not legally binding under international law, has long served as the moral and political anchor for crisis management between the two nations.

Without it, the absence of a conflict-resolution mechanism could lead to escalation and miscalculation during future standoffs.

The Shimla Agreement is more than just a treaty — it is the last standing formal peace framework between India and Pakistan. If Pakistan were to scrap it, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack, it could trigger a diplomatic crisis, revive demands for international arbitration (which India resists), and fuel volatility in an already fragile region.