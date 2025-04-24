After attending the all-party meeting convened by the central government, Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition has given full support to the government to take any action in response to attack in Pahalgam.

Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday declared the Opposition's unequivocal support to the Centre.

"The opposition has given full support to the government to take any action," Gandhi told reporters after attending the all-party meeting convened by the government. '

Reports said that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will visit Anantnag on April 25 to meet the injured of the Pahalgam terror attack

The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and key opposition leaders, witnessed a unified condemnation of the attack.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also urged the government to take every step necessary to maintain peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.

The all-party meeting, which was held to brief the leaders on the terror attack in J&K's Pahalgam, reportedly ended after around two hours.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar called upon President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital to brief her about the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

-With ANI inputs