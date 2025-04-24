A high school student was killed and 3 were injured in a school stabbing in Nantes, in western France. The student, aged 15, was overpowered by teachers before police arrived, the spokesperson added.

A 15-year-old student launched a violent stabbing attack at a high school in western France on Thursday, leaving one student dead and at least three others injured, according to French authorities and media reports.

The incident occurred at the Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides high school in Nantes. Emergency services and police swiftly responded to the scene and evacuated the school. The suspect, believed to be a student at the institution, was arrested on-site after being restrained by a teacher. Authorities confirmed that the attacker acted alone and that there is no indication of a broader threat at this time.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos within the school. According to local media, an alarm was sounded shortly after the attack began, prompting students and staff to either flee the premises or shelter inside classrooms. Eyewitnesses recounted students running in panic through hallways as staff worked to secure the building.

Élisabeth Borne, Education Minister, write on X that she is going to visit the site with Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau to express her solidarity with the victims and her support for the educational community.

The injured individuals were taken to a nearby hospital. While the identities and conditions of the victims have not been officially released, authorities confirmed that none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, apart from the fatality.

The tragedy has shaken the local community, and grief counselors have been deployed to support students, staff, and families. Officials said security has been increased at schools across the region.

The Nantes prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation, and authorities are not ruling out any motive, including mental health issues or personal conflict. The incident adds to a string of school-related violence that has raised growing concerns in France about student safety and the need for stronger preventive measures.