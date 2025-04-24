In a strong diplomatic response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government has announced the revocation of all valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals, effective April 27.

In a decisive move following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, the Government of India has suspended all visa services for Pakistani nationals with immediate effect, citing national security concerns. The announcement follows deliberations by the Cabinet Committee on Security and marks a sharp escalation in diplomatic response.

Escalation of Diplomatic Measures

The Indian government has taken several other measures in response to the Pahalgam attack:​

Closure of Wagah-Attari Border: The only road crossing between India and Pakistan has been shut down. Individuals who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through this route before May 1, 2025. ​

Suspension of Indus Waters Treaty: India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, a significant move given the treaty's role in water sharing between the two nations. ​

Expulsion of Diplomats: India has declared Pakistani defense, military, naval, and air advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata, giving them a week to leave the country. India will also withdraw its own military advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. ​

Cancellation of SAARC Visas: All Pakistani nationals with SAARC visas are required to leave India within 48 hours. The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals has been suspended, and any previously issued visas under this scheme are deemed canceled. ​

International Outreach and Reactions

India has summoned ambassadors from countries including Germany, Japan, Poland, the United Kingdom, Russia, and China to brief them on the Pahalgam attack. The MEA conveyed details of the strike and the involvement of TRF, emphasizing the need for international cooperation in combating terrorism.​

The international community has expressed concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, urging both nations to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue to prevent further deterioration of relations. ​

The revocation of visas and suspension of visa services mark a significant escalation in India's diplomatic response to the Pahalgam terror attack. These measures, coupled with the closure of the Wagah-Attari border and suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, reflect the gravity with which India views the incident and its commitment to addressing cross-border terrorism.​