Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India and Pakistan have entered a full-blown diplomatic standoff. Both nations revoked visas, halted trade, closed borders, and suspended key agreements in a dramatic tit-for-tat escalation of hostilities.

Diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan have deteriorated sharply following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, , which killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week. After India, Pakistan has implemented a series of retaliatory measures that have effectively frozen bilateral ties.

Pakistan government has also suspended visas under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme to Indians, barring Sikh pilgrims.

After the NSC meet, Pakistan on Thursday said that any threat to its sovereignty, security will be met with firm reciprocal measures in all domains. Pakistan announced the immediate suspension of all trade with India, including commerce routed to or from third countries via Pakistani territory. Pakistan has blocked the airspace for Indian airlines and also closed Wagah border crossing. Pakistan has also asked the military advisers at Indian High Commission to leave by April 30, says a PTI report.

In the wake of the attack, which claimed 26 lives, India took several decisive steps:

Visa Revocations: All valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals have been revoked, effective April 27, 2025. Medical visas will remain valid until April 29, 2025. Pakistani nationals currently in India have been instructed to leave before their visa expiry dates.​

Travel Advisories: Indian citizens have been strongly advised against traveling to Pakistan, and those currently in Pakistan are urged to return to India promptly.​

Diplomatic Measures: India has downgraded diplomatic relations, expelling Pakistani defense representatives and reducing its diplomatic staff in Islamabad.​

Indus Waters Treaty: The decades-old Indus Waters Treaty has been suspended, marking a significant shift in water-sharing agreements between the two countries.​

Pakistan's has taken countermeasures against India. In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan has announced:

Trade Suspension: All trade with India, including that routed through third countries, is suspended with immediate effect.​

Bilateral Agreements: Pakistan has declared that it will hold all bilateral agreements with India, including the Simla Agreement, in abeyance.​

Border Closure: The Wagah border has been closed for all cross-border transit from India, without exception.​

Airspace Restrictions: Pakistan's airspace is closed with immediate effect for all Indian-owned or Indian-operated airlines.​

Diplomatic Actions: Pakistan has declared Indian military diplomats persona non grata and has reduced the number of Indian diplomats in Islamabad to 30.​

These developments signify a severe escalation in India-Pakistan relations, affecting diplomatic, economic, and people-to-people exchanges. The suspension of the Simla Agreement, a cornerstone of bilateral relations since 1972, raises concerns about the future framework for dialogue and conflict resolution between the two nations.​

The international community is closely monitoring the situation, urging both countries to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue to prevent further escalation.​