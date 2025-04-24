Air India has rerouted flights to North America, Europe, and the Middle East after Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian carriers. The move follows escalating tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Air India has announced the rerouting of several international flights following Pakistan's decision to close its airspace to Indian aircraft, a move that comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The airline stated that flights to and from destinations in North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East may experience longer durations due to alternative routing. "Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control," the airline said in a statement. "We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority."

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights by contacting Air India's customer service or visiting the airline's official website.

India-Pakistan Relations Strained Post-Pahalgam Attack: The closure of Pakistani airspace is one of several retaliatory measures taken by Islamabad after India accused Pakistan-based militants of orchestrating the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

In response to the attack, India has downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, and revoked visas for Pakistani nationals. Pakistan, denying any involvement in the attack, has reciprocated by suspending trade, closing its airspace to Indian flights, and expelling Indian diplomats.

The international community has expressed concern over the escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, urging both sides to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue to prevent further deterioration of relations.