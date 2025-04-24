Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been denied permission to communicate with his family members.

A Delhi court on Thursday rejected the plea of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, seeking permission to communicate with his family members.

Rana, currently lodged in an Indian jail and facing trial for his alleged involvement in the deadly 26/11 attacks, had approached the court through his counsel, arguing that speaking to his family was his fundamental right. He submitted that his family was concerned about his well-being and sought regular communication to maintain emotional support.

However, Special Judge Chander Jit Singh summarily dismissed the plea with a brief remark: “Not allowed.” The court did not elaborate on the reasons behind the denial during the hearing.

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is accused of helping coordinate logistics and facilitate operations for the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, which carried out the 2008 attacks that killed 166 people and injured hundreds in Mumbai.

Rana is currently facing extradition proceedings after a US court approved his extradition to India in 2023. His role has come under renewed scrutiny following the re-opening of several leads by Indian intelligence agencies linking him to David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American terrorist who confessed to scouting locations for the attack.

The rejection of his plea further underscores the serious nature of the charges against him, and legal experts suggest the court is likely taking a strict view in light of national security concerns. Rana remains in custody as the extradition and trial processes continue.

As per court instructions, Tahawwur Rana was allowed to meet with a lawyer provided by the Delhi Legal Services Authority every other day. In addition, he is also undergoing a medical checkup every 48 hours.

Rana, the 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, was brought to India on April 10 and remanded to 18-day NIA custody, where extensive questioning has begun. He is charged with numerous offences, including conspiracy, murder, commission of a terrorist act, and forgery in the country.

Officials are hopeful that the interrogation will help uncover the full extent of the conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks. The questioning is reportedly focused on uncovering further details about his potential links to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the group responsible for orchestrating the strike.