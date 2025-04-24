A special investigation team is probing drug allegations against actor Shine Tom Chacko. Actress Aparna Johns supports Vincy Aloshious's misconduct complaint against Chacko, adding her own allegations of inappropriate behavior on set.

Kochi: A special investigation team has been formed to probe the drug case involving actor Shine Tom Chacko. The expanded team will be led by Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) K. Jayakumar, Abdul Salam, and Rajkumar. In addition to the leadership, officials have included members from the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the cyber crime team to intensify efforts in gathering information related to Shine.

Meanwhile, actress Aparna Johns has publicly extended her support to fellow actor Vincy Aloshious, who had earlier filed a complaint against Shine Tom Chacko for inappropriate behavior. Aparna alleged that Shine acted inappropriately with her as well on the sets of the film Soothravakyam, describing his conversations as sexually suggestive and extremely distressing.

In an interview with Asianet News, Aparna, who currently resides in Australia, revealed that she had filed a complaint about Shine’s behavior with a member of the Internal Complaints Committee (IC) during the film’s shoot. She stated that the committee took swift action and resolved her complaint promptly. Aparna confirmed that she fully believes Vincy’s allegations, saying, “What Vincy said is 100% true.”

Aparna also claimed to have seen Shine spitting a white powdery substance on set, although she could not confirm if it was a drug. She emphasized that this information has been communicated to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). While she currently faces challenges in participating in legal proceedings due to living overseas, Aparna clarified that she would have pursued the case further had she been in India.

The investigation remains ongoing as more witnesses and testimonies emerge, putting increasing scrutiny on Shine Tom Chacko’s conduct both on and off the set.